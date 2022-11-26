Coincidence or not, the Washington Capitals are 2-0 since TJ Oshie returned to the lineup from a lower-body injury that kept him out 11 games. The Capitals’ new second line, which features Sonny Milano, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Osh, has scored two five-on-five goals together since.

The trio’s latest tally came after a precarious set play between Oshie and Kuznetsov in the Flames’ neutral zone.

Kuznetsov hit Oshie with a long pass at the Flames’ blue line. Oshie, double-teamed, carried the Puck up the boards, before giving the Puck back to Kuzy who was hard-charging towards the Offensive zone.

Kuznetsov’s speed allowed him to score one-on-three, overwhelming three surprised Flames Defenders with his stick-handling.

Kuznetsov slid the puck under Jacob Markstrom’s pad as he was falling to the ice.

“That was a nice play by Osh,” Kuznetsov said. “I feel like if we can execute in neutral zone, that pass, you need to have lots of skills because that’s kind of dangerous. I felt like Osh made a pretty good pass to me and those D skated forward and I was able to get between. They weren’t even able to skate backwards. That’s why it was good.”

He added, “I was pretty lucky the pad wasn’t on the ice.”

“I mean it was amazing,” Oshie said, gushing about Kuznetsov’s goal. “He does so many things that are so impressive but they’re not surprising anymore.”

As Kuznetsov got up, he was greeted by his teammates for the goal hug. Oshie was so impressed by the tally that he began flapping Kuznetsov’s right arm to mimic the bird celebration.

“Tried to get the eagle going for him,” Oshie said smiling. “We hugged him too fast.”

Kuznetsov was asked why Oshie had to help him do the cell.

“I don’t know,” they said laughing. “I got up and there were guys around me!”

The Capitals have looked somewhat different since Oshie returned, but quantifying that in a meaningful way over two games with stats is difficult and unwise. But eye-test-wise, it seems like the team is playing with a little more confidence.

Perhaps it’s an improved defense, timely saves from the goaltending, or the timing of recent goals. But Oshie’s flapping of Kuznetsov’s arm was also an example of something that had been missing previously, too, as the Capitals have begun sliding to the bottom of the standings.

“Hopefully I’m able to come in and… kind of get the guys having fun again,” Oshie said before he returned on Wednesday. “It looks like it hasn’t been too fun around here lately. We’re playing our best when guys are smiling.”

Oshie brings more to games than high-skill plays and goals. He also brings a ridiculous repertoire of pregame antics that includes tunnel shenanigans and butt taps of every player on the ice during warmups.

“If I’m not bringing positive energy, it’s probably time to send me home,” Oshie said. “It’s one of my characteristics and one of the things I try to bring to the team. I’ll get in there and try to get the guys playing well and having fun again. Having fun and working hard for each other, I think that’ll get us on the right track.”

The Capitals will try to make it three in a row against Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey on Saturday night.