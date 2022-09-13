The Miami Heat had a successful season last year, sitting atop the East, and had high hopes of making a return to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the team fell a bit short, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

After a heartbreaking playoff exit, the Heat are now on a mission to redeem themselves next season. Heat guard Gabe Vincent is confident that his team will make the NBA Finals this coming season:

“We have what it takes to get back to the NBA Finals.”

Vincent spoke exclusively with Fastbreak on FanNation about his career in the NBA. They also discussed what the Heat will do going into the 2022–2023 season. Vincent said:

“We know what we are capable of. And having that bad taste in our mouths from what happened this past postseason is just extra motivation. For us, our mentality this preseason is ‘championship or bust.'”

Gabe Vincent says Miami Heat have ‘championship or bust’ Mindset this season: ‘We have what it takes to get back to the NBA Finals’ heatnation.com/media/gabe-vin… Gabe Vincent says Miami Heat have ‘championship or bust’ Mindset this season: ‘We have what it takes to get back to the NBA Finals’ heatnation.com/media/gabe-vin…

Can the Miami Heat Redeem themselves next season?