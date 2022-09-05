‘We Have To Work Together’ – Colin Montgomery On LIV Golf Rift

Colin Montgomerie has said that he believes the only way to resolve the fracture at the top of the game through the emergence of LIV Golf is to work together.

Speaking at a Variety Club event, the 59-year-old acknowledged that the Greg Norman-fronted venture was here to stay. They said: “This was on the cards 20 years ago with Greg Norman. They didn’t have the backing so it went away. Now he’s come back with serious Backing – the Deepest pockets we’ve ever known. I mean, we’re not talking hundreds of millions, we’re talking tens of billions. There’s nothing we can do about that right now. We have to accept that and work with that and we haven’t worked with it yet. We’ve got to work with it now because they’re not going away, or else there’s a them and us situation.”

