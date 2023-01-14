“We have to apply common sense”

Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechethe head referee for the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Riyadh on Sunday, said that “it is not within” his duties “to have to explain” handballsas he believes that more than 1,600 are awarded every season.

“It would be complicated, because if we have to go handball by handball explaining…. We awarded about 1,600 hands last season. It’s not in our job to have to explain them,” he told a press conference.

“The criteria is clear, but no two handballs are the same. Once the action happens, we have to make decisions, if it’s a natural move, if the action is understandable…. We are clear about that. Then, there are very complex situations. We’ve had the problem of hands for a long time, the guidelines are clear, but then…”, he said when questioned by ‘EFE’.

“We have to apply the common sense of the nature of the rule. On our side it is very clear, but then there will be decisions where not everyone will be happy,” he added.

On the other hand, De Burgos Bengoechea does not consider that referees should go to a press conference after matches to explain their decisions, as he commented that when he fails it is because he has not “seen it”.

“At the end of the game, Let’s talk about football, about great plays and let’s keep a low profile. When the game is over, my name won’t appear anywhere,” he said.

“I have been refereeing for 22 years and I have received a lot of criticism and Criticism that helps you to grow. I take it worse on my family’s side, because it’s not to anyone’s liking to be criticized in a Headline; but it’s part of the business, of the job and you have to accept it, as long as it’s respectful,” he added.