‘We have moved into a new stage of Naga literature’ | MorungExpress

Vishü Rita Krocha

Kohima | October 25

There is a surge of fresh Emerging Voices in the state as far as literature is concerned. As remarked by Viketuno Rio, “we have moved into a new stage of Naga literature; we are not just writing about our conflict, we are writing about our own history and our own culture and from the perspective of fiction as well. Naga literature has helped us in our own collective and personal self-understanding and we have to start appreciating these voices.”

In an exclusive interview with The Morung Express, she relates that “whereas earlier, most of the writings/books on our history and our culture were written by outsiders, from an outsider’s perspective, and though not everything about what they have written is wrong, it is refreshing and encouraging to see Naga literature written from a Naga’s perspective.”

This, she states belief “has given us more of a sense of belonging – of ownership. Naga authors have challenged the reduction and equating of Nagas to conflict, to insurgency, to savagery, etc.” For a very long time, she also notes that anything we have written about ourselves has been about our conflict, and there is an interest to see what else is there besides these writings.

Pointing to the surge of new and Talented Writers in the past couple of years, she expresses that, “it is exciting to see more fiction authors and Poets among our people.” With local publishing houses that have come up there are more avenues to get one’s works published now, she further adds.

The White Owl Book Lounge

While still in college, Viketuno Rio nurtured the dream to craft a space that builds communities of readers. On October 11, this dream turned a reality when The White Owl Book Lounge at Niathu Plaza, Chümoukedima was formally opened, a place she envisions would inspire people “to make new and Meaningful connections, to find new dreams, and pathways to positively Transform the Worlds around them.”

The name, ‘The White Owl’, she also Highlights “was partly inspired by Encounters my husband and I had with Owls when we initially got married” even while elucidating that, “we had the Privilege of having an owl, with ‘whitish’ feathers, as an unusual house guest at the family house. 5 years later when we moved out to a new home, we had another strange encounter with an owl again on our first night.”

Also having learned that white Owls are very wise Creatures and they not only embody wisdom and understanding, but also effect change and transformation, she expresses, “hence, the name ‘the White Owl’ resonated very well with not just our experience with Owls but with what I envision for the book lounge.”

Viketuno Rio grew up in Kohima but moved to Dimapur after getting married. She and her husband are blessed with four children.

‘The love of reading is beginning to evolve within the Younger generation’

A week since the book lounge opened, she says, the response has been very encouraging. “I’ve met people who see this as a realization of their own dreams and prayers. That sense of ownership has been very inspiring. The habit and the love of reading is beginning to evolve within the Younger generation and we have been getting a lot of queries in our social media account regarding the library”, she further puts across.

Thanking God for putting this dream into her heart, and for enabling her to make it happen, she exudes hope that, “we will be able to raise a new generation of Readers and leaders, who will find the means to turn these platforms for the betterment of societies.”

“I want children to experience the thrill of flipping through the pages of a story book, explore the possibilities to enlarge their world through reading and contribute towards improving their mental health. I also hope the book lounge refreshes and reignites the love of reading among the older generation,” she articulates.

The White Owl Book Lounge has three main categories of books – fiction, non-fiction and children ranging from self-help, politics and history, business, autobiographies and biographies, Christian literature, Naga literature, historical fiction, romance, thrillers, Classics etc . The Children’s section comprises of picture books, young adult fictions, early and young readers, graphic novels, activity books, etc.

Growing up, Enid Blyton books were her favorite, which also helped her discover that books are truly a door to a Limitless world. However, she says that she discovered her love for books rather late while recalling that “my mother encouraged my sister and I to read at a young age. I, however, preferred playing more than reading. My sister was the avid reader.”

For her, it really began with a need to cultivate a habit of reading even as she says, “while I was in University, I realized how less I read and how much that impacted me as a student. The urgency grew as I became a mother and needed to help my children cultivate the habit of reading at a young age.”

For someone who would occasionally read but was never an enthusiastic reader, Viketuno Rio is now living the dream of many avid Readers and opening doors to a Limitless world for a promising generation of Readers through The White Owl Book Lounge.