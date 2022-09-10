We Have A 2022-23 Big East Men’s Basketball Schedule!

When the calendar Clicked past Labor Day on Monday, it was only a matter of time before we got our hands on the 2022-23 Big East men’s basketball schedule. The league came through for us on Friday, launching the entire league schedule for the upcoming season along with television assignments and start times for almost all of the games. That includes the non-conference slate as well.

Here’s what jumps out at me about the schedule:

The most Marquette plays on the road or at home in a row in the Big East is two straight games. There’s a lot of those one way or the other, so if you’re in Milwaukee and attending games, be prepared for a few stretches of two games in a week and then weeks with no games as well.

Marquette has four Saturday home games this season, which is 40% of the entire home schedule. That’s pretty good.

Speaking of those Saturdays, the final game of the season is, once again, St. John’s at home. That will be Senior Day for transfer Zach Wrightsil, or maybe Senior Night, as the timing is still up in the air as Fox Sports will give priority to the most important game on the final day of the season. It will also be Al’s Night, because every home date against the Johnnies always is. That turns our attention to National Marquette Day, and the last non-Senior Day Saturday home date of the year is February 25th against DePaul. It wouldn’t be impossible for Marquette to opt to go with February 4th against Butler as an option as well.

The opening game of the Big East schedule is at home against Creighton, and that’s whatever relative to our discussion of interesting notes here. What’s interesting about this game is that it’s a Friday night game, which is interesting enough on its own. It’s also on December 16th, which is the last day of Final Exams for the fall semester. The res halls on campus won’t close until the next day, so that should be quite the entertaining (and lubricated) evening in downtown Milwaukee.

The flip side of that bonus for Marquette is the fact that the spring semester won’t start until January 17th. That means a limited student section for home dates against Seton Hall, Georgetown, and Connecticut. That’s not ideal, and neither is seven games in total going by during Winter Break, but such is life.

Most of Marquette’s league games are, as expected, on FS1. They have one game set for Fox, a Sunday road trip to Xavier, and the season finale against St. John’s might end up on Fox after the Big East and Fox Sports decide what are the most important games on the final day of the season. There are five games on CBS Sports Network, two on the road and three at home. If you’re a season ticket holder that doesn’t have easy access to CBSSN, then that’s somewhat good news.

Marquette will appear on FS2 three times in non-conference play: the Al McGuire Center/students only game against Central Michigan, vs LIU, and vs Chicago State. At Purdue and at Notre Dame are still TBA right now, and everything else… with one exception…. is on FS1.

That exception is the opening night of the season. There are eight games scheduled for that night, and FS1 will be doing live look-in/whip around coverage all night long. If you want to watch the entire game against Radford, you’re going to have to stream it through the Fox Sports app.

I think that’s about all the important notes to pass along. If you see something I didn’t, pipe up in the comments! Here’s the full schedule!