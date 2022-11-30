“We hate him and we want revenge”
Former Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Ayew has admitted they will be out for revenge against Uruguay and Luis Suarez later this week at the FIFA World Cup. The two sides will face off on Friday with both teams still in contention to make it to the Round of 16.
Suarez stopped Ghana from making it to the semifinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup with a handball on the goal-line in the last minute. The Uruguay striker was sent off, but the penalty was missed by Asamoah Gyan and the African side were eliminated in the shootout.
Speaking to The Athletic, 12 years on from the incident, Ayew claims he wants his country to seek revenge. They said:
“I thought we had won. I was a substitute, warming up behind that goal, and I ran onto the pitch to celebrate because I was sure the ball had crossed the line. I thought we had done it, the first African team ever to reach the semi-final of the World Cup.”
They added:
“The whole of Ghana hates him [Luis Suarez], and the whole of Africa hates him. Oh yes, we hate him. And we want revenge.”
Ghana players cannot forgive Luis Suarez
Former Ghana footballer John Paintsil spoke to the BBC in 2020 and confirmed that he was surprised by the incident. They claimed that the goal should have been given if the player handled the ball purposely on the line.
