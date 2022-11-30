Former Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Ayew has admitted they will be out for revenge against Uruguay and Luis Suarez later this week at the FIFA World Cup. The two sides will face off on Friday with both teams still in contention to make it to the Round of 16.

Suarez stopped Ghana from making it to the semifinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup with a handball on the goal-line in the last minute. The Uruguay striker was sent off, but the penalty was missed by Asamoah Gyan and the African side were eliminated in the shootout.

Speaking to The Athletic, 12 years on from the incident, Ayew claims he wants his country to seek revenge. They said:

“I thought we had won. I was a substitute, warming up behind that goal, and I ran onto the pitch to celebrate because I was sure the ball had crossed the line. I thought we had done it, the first African team ever to reach the semi-final of the World Cup.”

They added:

“The whole of Ghana hates him [Luis Suarez], and the whole of Africa hates him. Oh yes, we hate him. And we want revenge.”

Ghana players cannot forgive Luis Suarez

Former Ghana footballer John Paintsil spoke to the BBC in 2020 and confirmed that he was surprised by the incident. They claimed that the goal should have been given if the player handled the ball purposely on the line.

They said:

"For me, I thought, 'last man on the line, touch it with his hand, it's supposed to be a goal' – so I was already celebrating that we are through. Then I saw it was a penalty and I said, ' What?' I was shouting, 'No, no, take the ball to the center (circle), take the ball to the center.'"

They added:

"I think everybody from our side was thinking 'yeah, we're going to the semi-final' because Asamoah Gyan had scored two penalty goals before and he made it look easy. I was standing there and for me the ball was going into the net and we are going through to the next round. Then it hit the crossbar and my first thought was like, 'is this real?' Really? The ball is not into the net? What is happening? What is the problem?'"

Ghana have a win this year at the FIFA World Cup under their belt and can go through to the next round by avoiding a defeat to Luis Suarez's Uruguay, as long as South Korea do not defeat Portugal.















