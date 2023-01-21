“We Got What We Deserved:” JB Bickerstaff Explains Cavs Loss To The Warriors

The Cavs suffered a humiliating loss to the Golden State Warriors on their home floor on Friday night.

The Warriors were without a majority of their starters and are one of the worst teams on the road in the NBA. Despite this, they came out and shot over 50 percent from three and at one point climbed out to a 20-point lead over Cleveland.

A very blunt and short-worded JB Bickerstaff had this to say after the game:

“We didn’t respect the game, it’s that simple. They’ve got Champions over there and we thought that some of those guys were out so we’re gonna take it lightly, and we got what we deserved.”

That was the feeling throughout the game. The Warriors started off with much more energy than the Cavs did and they kept their foot on the gas until the final buzzer sounded in the fourth quarter.

Bickerstaff went on to talk about how flat and uninspired his team started the game;

“They’re good basketball players. If you’re gonna disrespect them, they’re gonna make you pay. We came out of the gate soft and disrespectful and they were out there shooting warm-up shots with no contest and no challenges, nobody in their space, and they gave us what we deserved.”

This game is done and over, there is no changing that. However, the Cavs can come out and show how they’re growing as a basketball team with how they respond to this loss.

They’ll have a chance to demonstrate this growth as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

