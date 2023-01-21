“We Got What We Deserved:” JB Bickerstaff Explains Cavs Loss To The Warriors

The Cavs suffered a humiliating loss to the Golden State Warriors on their home floor on Friday night.

The Warriors were without a majority of their starters and are one of the worst teams on the road in the NBA. Despite this, they came out and shot over 50 percent from three and at one point climbed out to a 20-point lead over Cleveland.

A very blunt and short-worded JB Bickerstaff had this to say after the game:

“We didn’t respect the game, it’s that simple. They’ve got Champions over there and we thought that some of those guys were out so we’re gonna take it lightly, and we got what we deserved.”

