We found the Ultimate stocking stuffer for Golfers

Western Birch’s Rudolph golf tees. Courtesy

If you’re looking for a small, last minute gift to top off a stocking this season, we’ve found it! These Rudolph golf tees are fun, festive and useful at any point in the year. They’re made out of Western Birch’s signature Bamboo that’s slightly thicker (aka less breakable) than normal tees, and are available in two lengths.

If you’re buying for a golfer, but are not a golfer yourself, that might make things confusing. Tee length is really personal preference and both the two-and-three-quarters and three-and-one-quarter lengths are pretty standard — you really can’t go wrong either way!

At just $15, these tees won’t break the bank and are sure to be one of the dark horse best gifts a golfer can receive this holiday season.

"Rudolph" 3 1/4″ Bamboo Golf Tee $15.99 -Signature Bamboo golf tees with a thicker shank. -Length – 3.25″

"Rudolph" 2 3/4″ Bamboo Golf Tee $14.99 -Signature Bamboo golf tees with a thicker shank. -Length – 2.75″