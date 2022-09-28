‘We beat ourselves’: Century volleyball suffers first loss of season to No. 3 Northfield – Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — There are worse teams for Century volleyball to lose to, and Coach Nichelle Guillaume knows that.

But losing the first match after an undefeated start to the season — which saw the Panthers drop only one set — is still a hard pill to swallow.

Guillaume knew her Squad was up against a very good team in No. 3-ranked Northfield, so she isn’t disappointed in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss.

“We learned a lot,” she said. “And honestly, we’ll see them again.”

It’s likely the Panthers (5-1 Big Nine, 12-1 overall) will see the Raiders (5-0, 15-2) again in the Section 1AAAA tournament, which begins in a month.

Tuesday’s Showdown allowed the Panthers to gauge where the team stands against a tough competitor. It became clear early on in the match that Guillaume’s team has things to work on.

It seems simple enough, but the biggest issue Century faced was handing Northfield free points.

Century shot itself in the foot numerous times. The team made countless errors on its side of the court, like serves and hits that sailed out of bounds, allowing Northfield to play its game and control the first two sets, winning 25-17 and 25-14.

“The first few sets, we basically handed it to them,” Guillaume said. “We’ve got to make them earn the points.”

Century also missed hits, which is uncharacteristic for a team led by senior middle hitter Paige Decker. Decker tipped more balls than she hit, and she didn’t have the same spark in the first two sets.

Then came the third.

“Energy” was the word repeated on the court by senior Tiana Stevens throughout the second set, and the team bought into that mindset heading into the third set.

The Panthers were never out of the match — Century just had to adjust to the caliber of play and play Stronger defense, consistently set its hitters and win long rallies. The team did all of that to win the third and fourth sets (25-21, 25-21).

“I think we needed to win that third set to have the energy to keep our momentum going,” Guillaume said, “Otherwise, (a fifth set) never would have happened.”

The Panthers dropped the hard-fought fifth set 11-15.

Century handed Northfield countless free balls and tips, and the Panthers were regularly out of system.

But none of that really mattered to Guillaume.

“We can play defense against them. We can take their stuff,” she said. “It really just came down to us. We beat ourselves a little bit.”

Northfield 3, Century 2

Northfield#25#25#21#21#15

Century#17#14#25#25#11

Northfield: No stats submitted.

Century: Megan Lund 42 assists; Kaitlyn Meincke 30 digs; Paige Decker 18 kills, 5 aces.