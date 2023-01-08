We asked NBA Scouts what Villanova’s Justin Moore should do

They don’t quite have enough.

That’s the obvious conclusion even some of Villanova’s Main Line faithful were reaching by the end of Saturday’s 88-80 loss to Xavier.

“They’re an elite Offensive team,” Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune said afterward, except he’d been asked about the other guys, after Xavier, now 5-0 in the Big East, outshot ‘Nova, turned the ball over less, and made their free throws to put things away.

Villanova was game and competitive, and, if you watched, you saw a big Cam Whitmore game from a springy Cam Whitmore. The combination of Whitmore (26 points), Caleb Daniels (23 points), and Eric Dixon (19 points) still wasn’t enough, since all their teammates only combined for 12 more and Jordan Longino’s injury left ‘Nova as an eight-player squad.

» READ MORE: Cam Whitmore scores 26 but Villanova loses to Xavier

A certain fatalism is settling into the Finneran Pavilion as ‘Nova falls to 8-8, 2-3 in the Big East, far from even the NCAA bubble.

Sure, Justin Moore would make a difference. That’s a given. Yes, he’s practicing, fully cleared to do that. But the decision he has to make… should be what is best for Justin Moore. Villanova’s record should have very, very little to do with it. Same if Villanova was 15-1 right now.

It was the same when Collin Gillespie got hurt at the end of the 2020-21 season. I wrote that he should be completely selfish in his decision-making on whether he should come back, that he’d already more than earned his Scholarship money at Villanova.

As it turned out, returning last season was good for Villanova and Gillespie.

The same thoughts still apply for Moore…he owes Villanova literally nothing. Fans should accept his decision as being the right one for him, whatever it turns out to be.

There’s no inside knowledge here on what he’s thinking. But it makes sense that he is thinking ahead. Maybe he’ll play Tuesday at DePaul, who knows?

“I don’t know. I might play, I might not. I’m not sad. Taking it day by day,” Moore himself said before the Georgetown game.

» READ MORE: Justin Moore talked about what he was thinking

My own view is Moore’s professional future … he’ll eventually play in the NBA. While he might not have one ++ strength, he’s got zero minuses. I’d be real happy to have him on my team.

Since I don’t get a vote, or a team, I asked four NBA Scouts this week for their thoughts.

I framed it this way:

“If Moore still has to prove he can play in your league, and he’s physically cleared, should he:

A) play as much as he can this season?

B) shut it down for this season and start his pro future after a full year off?

C) wait out this season but return to Villanova (with NIL deal) to prove himself?

The Responses varied widely, not surprising since Moore isn’t projected as first-round material.

One Veteran personnel man put it this way, that Moore still has 20 or so games this year for NBA teams to see “where he is health-wise … Ample time.” This Scout sees Moore as someone who will be at the NBA Combine in Chicago. “They will have played well enough or not. It’s always about that at the end of the day. He’s a second-round candidate in my opinion. I think he makes the league. When and [his] route getting there is the question.”

If Moore isn’t sure about playing right now, this same Scout said, “He can return [to Villanova] next year.”

This opinion comes with an asterisk.

“The league hates age,” the Scout said, meaning older isn’t better. Potential is valued as a draft Commodity over maturity.

But paths don’t have to be straight.

“Undrafted, summer league, G League,” the Scout said. “Who knows. His play will determine his path.”

Another Scout offered that he thinks playing more for ‘Nova could help Moore, but with a caveat.

“Playing and being rusty or not looking like himself would be concerning,” the Scout said. “He’s not the most Athletic or Speedy guy. So if he’s looking slower and heavier, that could be problematic.”

So he should play? The Scout isn’t sorry.

“If he comes back, and really lifts the ‘Nova program, that helps,” the Scout said. “But I feel like he would need time to get back into form. Feels like coming back another season is the best move.”

» READ MORE: Can Villanova still make the NCAA Tournament? We asked bracket expert Joe Lunardi.

A third Scout didn’t amplify his thoughts, just said C), coming back next season seems smartest.

Finally, a fourth Scout said he isn’t sure Moore is an NBA player, that he doesn’t have a special skill — “needs to prove he can be high level defensively to keep door ajar.”

The Scout knows Moore has been a strong college defender. He means Proving that skill translates to the next level. But Defending like crazy at the college level — “that will give him his chance,” since this Scout thought Moore is more of a two guard “who can Masquerade as a point.”

Obviously, Villanova would take that in a heartbeat, any season. For next season, the NIL part might be relevant because if a Villanova collective can put together a deal for Moore that meets or exceeds what he would make in the G League, it would be easier to see him return. (Again, no inside knowledge, just conjecture.)

More conjecture: Maybe Moore’s pregame workout moved Saturday from the Pavilion across the street to the Davis Center practice facility to have less eyes on it from early-game arrivals. Watching Moore put up shots naturally gets folks excited, which might not be in Moore’s own interests.