We asked 500 Golfers what ANNOYS them the most on the golf course! Do you agree?

Tortoises, bad workers and chatterboxes have topped our latest poll of 500 Amateur Golfers when it comes to the biggest annoyances on the golf course right now.

Unsurprisingly, slow play irked the majority of our Readers (45%), with unrepaired pitch marks following in behind (23%).

Playing partners chatting over golf shots came in third (12%). That’s really f***ing annoying we must admit!

Other areas of the game irked our readers, too – check out how our 500 Golfers voted by scrolling below for the full results.

On the subject of unrepaired divots on the greens, you might want to check out our Handy new Buyer’s guide on all things golf pitch repairers.

WHAT ANNOYS GOLFMAGIC READERS THE MOST ON THE COURSE?

SLOW PLAY – 237/500 – (47%)

UNREPAIRED PITCH MARKS – 116/500 – (23%)

CHATTING OVER GOLF SHOTS – 63/500 – (13%)

BANDITS WINNING COMPS – 23/500 – (5%)

PLAYING OUT OF DIVOTS – 20/500 – (4%)

CLUB THROWING / BAD TEMPER / POOR ETIQUETTE – 16/500 – (3%)

NOT TAKING THE RANGE GAME TO THE COURSE – 12/500 – (2%)

NEW KNEE-HIGH DROP – 8/500 – (2%)

TEMP GREENS – 5/500 – (1%)

One frustrated golfer commented: “Slow play, slow play and slow play. It’s the one thing keeping golf from growing”

“Not repairing pitch marks is one of the worst things you can do in the game,” said one of our readers. “It really Winds me up.”

Another golfer said: “Can’t stand playing with guys that talk or shout as you are about to play a shot or a putt.”

One golfer declared: “There is nothing worse than playing one of our best rounds of the year, and then a 24-handicap bandit rocks up with 45 points to take the win.”

“On the range, I feel ready for The Masters,” reflected one golfer. “By the time I’ve putted out on the first, I feel ready for the 19th.”

Another golfer asserted: “I cannot stand it when I see people chucking clubs around the place. It’s not the club’s fault.”

“You gotta love those golfers that step on your line,” said one reader.

“Not being able to place the ball, or take a drop, if you land in a divot on the fairway is a joke,” said one reader. “I can’t believe this has not been amended in the rules yet – it seems very unfair after hitting a nice shot.”

One golfer said: “I’m very used to this new knee-high drop now. I’ve had plenty of practice. But can we just go back to the shoulder height rule please?”

Another golfer remarked: “Is there anything worse than rocking up to the course, buzzing to play, and then they tell you in the pro shop that it’s temp greens on five of the holes today?!”