‘we are nature’ – interview with Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto ahead of Engadi art talks

Ernesto Neto at Engadin Art Talks (EAT) 2023

Brazilian contemporary artist Ernesto Neto is one of the speakers at the 2023 Engadin Art Talks (EAT), which takes place this coming weekend, from 27 to 29 January. Part of a panel of international thought leaders who will explore this year’s theme, HOFFNUNG? HOFFNUNG! / SILVER? HOPE!, Neto creates installations, sculptures, and drawings

that invite total interaction and sensory experience. Since the mid-1990s, he has produced an influential body of work informed by spirituality, sensuality, humanism and ecology. His Immersive sculptures incorporate organic forms and materials, such as spices, herbs, and plants, that activate the senses.



Portrait of Ernesto Neto by Paulo Schettino⁠

INTERVIEW WITH ERNESTO NETO

designboom: How does the 2023 Engadin Art Talks theme, HOPE? HOPE!’, relate to your practice?

Ernesto Neto (EN): What does hope mean in our life? We came with a mission, each one of us, to live, it’s a responsibility. With our Ancestors and millions of Zoids that had helped us to dig the surface membrane of our mother’s Holy egg. My work is pretty much to bring us to this moment, or is it just a fantasy? Hope comes together with work; internal fighting with faithful! In favor of life.

DB: What is the role of an artist within our current sociopolitical landscape?

EN: Bring the enchantment!

DB: Your installations often weave social space with the natural world through organic forms and materials. What are your thoughts about our relationship with nature?

EN: We are nature. Our relationship with nature is vital, but as cultural beings, every time we say nature, we put ourselves outside of it. This just doesn’t exist. It is impossible because we are nature, but we are producing so many objects, and we became so fascinated by them and by the cultural capacity that we became pretty much disconnected from what we are, nature! Culture is our nature, but we have a body, a magic body.