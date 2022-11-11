WCU, Chattanooga Football Selected for Wildcard on Nov. 19

Cullowhee, NC –Western Carolina’s football regular-season finale match-up against nationally-ranked Chattanooga slated for Saturday, November 19 has been chosen to air on select Nexstar Affiliates throughout the Southeast as the “Ingles Southern Conference Game of the Week.” Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm at Bob Waters Field / EJ Whitmire Stadium.

Nexstar Affiliates carrying that contest are ECBD/The Lowcountry’s CW (Charleston), WMYT/My 12 (Charlotte), WWCW/The CW Virginia (Lynchburg/Roanoke) and WYCW/The CW62 (Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville). Although not a Nexstar affiliate, WMUB (Macon) will also carry the game.

The Western Carolina – Chattanooga game, the second of two wildcard weekend games this season, concludes the league’s 10-game Nexstar broadcast package for the season. All broadcasts in the Nexstar package air on either ESPN+ or ESPN3. This week’s wildcard match-up pits No. 16/13 Furman at No. 11/14 Mercer on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3 pm in Macon, Ga.

Pete Yanity, sports director at WSPA-TV in Spartanburg, SC, will provide play-by-play with former SoCon student-athlete Jared Singleton serving as analyst.

Chattanooga enters play against No. 9/10 Samford this weekend with a 7-2 overall record and a 5-1 league mark. The Mocs are ranked No. 12 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 and No. 11 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Western Carolina brings a 4-5 overall record and a 2-4 SoCon Ledger into this weekend’s rivalry contest at ETSU on Saturday at Greene Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., with a 1 pm kickoff.

