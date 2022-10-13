WCIU, The U | See Who Will Become the Next CPS Boys Soccer Champions Tonight on The U







Tonight, October 12, Game of the Week takes a break from the touchdowns to broadcast some goals in the CPS Boys Soccer Championship!

Heading into the semifinals was Taft High School taking on Lane Tech High School, and North Grand High School battling it out against Solorio Academy High School. All four teams were ready to compete for their spot in the Championship game, but only two would advance.

Taft and Lane Tech took to the field yesterday, October 11, at 7:30P on Taft’s home turf for their semifinal face off. By the end of the first half, the Eagles were up 2-1. Lane Tech was able to even out the score in the second half, tying it up 2-2. After two rounds of over time, Taft High School came out victorious with a final score of 3-2.

Yesterday at 6:30P North Grand High School and Solorio Academy also competed in their semifinal game. The Solorio Sun Warriors got the win with a dominant score of 5-0 against North Grand, securing their spot in the Championship.

Now it has all come down to this. TONIGHT, watch Taft vs. Lane Tech in the CPS Boys Soccer Championship game. See who will become the next Champion LIVE from Lane Tech College Prep at 7P on The U.

The U can be seen on Channel 48.1 and WCIU, Channel 26.2, XFINITY 230|360, RCN 610, WOW 170, Dish 48, Spectrum Charter 191 and U-Verse.

Sponsored by: Volo Museum, Huntington Learning Center, SIU, and ISAC.

