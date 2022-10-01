WCCA will hold the Inaugural all-star volleyball event in November

By:



The Westmoreland County Coaches Association is adding an event to its fall/winter schedule.

The first WCCA All-Star Volleyball Match will be Nov. 22 at Ligonier Valley.

It will feature top senior players on East and West teams. Team selections and rosters will be announced closer to the event.

Ligonier Valley Athletic director Joe Skura joined the WCCA shortly after his school joined the WPIAL. They saw a need for a volleyball event, which once existed but lost steam and faded.

The WCCA fields Championships in football 7-on-7, boys basketball, wrestling, bowling, golf, cross country, swimming, and track & field.

“I think the work they do for the county coaches and athletes is phenomenal,” Skura said. “We did feel like we needed a volleyball event since we don’t do the tournament anymore. I had support from some folks in recommending we do the match, and I proposed it and it was supported well by the group.”

Skura coached volleyball for 20 years — at Penn Cambria, Bishop Carroll and Warm Springs Middle School (W.Va.) — and he is a volleyball official.

“Volleyball is a love of mine, and it was the area I felt most comfortable stepping up in for WCCA to do my part,” he said.

Skura coached in the Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club’s All-Star event several times and saw its success and popularity first hand.

“It’s always held the night before Thanksgiving in either Somerset or Cambria county and is between Johnstown and Somerset teams. The Athletes on the team are selected from teams who participate in the club’s summer volleyball league held at Roxbury Park in Johnstown. The proceeds benefit a Johnstown radio station’s 12 Wishes Of Christmas that provides Christmas wishes for folks in need.”

WCCA teams in the East territory are: Derry, Latrobe, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Ligonier Valley, and Southmoreland. West schools are: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Norwin, Penn Trafford, Valley, and Yough.

“I’m excited to see it come into fruition,” Skura said, “and Spotlight the Talented senior girls volleyball players across the county.”

