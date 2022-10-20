WCC hosting second Liberal Arts Week October 24-28

The public is invited to participate in Washtenaw Community College’s second annual Liberal Arts Week, which will feature 14 different interactive, virtual workshops held October 24-28.

Each session showcases how liberal arts courses empower personal and professional success and sustain a fair and just society.

All events are free.

Explore WCC’s Liberal Arts Week webpage for details and registration information. Sign up for one, all or any combination of sessions.

Liberal Arts Week is organized by the college’s Liberal Arts Innovation Group as a part of October being National Arts and Humanities Month. Events throughout the week will be led by WCC Faculty and special guests.

The week will highlight the wide variety of Careers open through a Liberal arts education. Participants will learn how the interdisciplinary path teaches skills, including soft skills, that can benefit all aspects of life.

Three keynote speakers will lead sessions on the Unlimited career potential for Liberal arts students:

Eli Savit, prosecuting attorney for Washtenaw County, started his career as a public school teacher before returning to his hometown of Ann Arbor to attend the University of Michigan Law School. He has worked for two federal judges and was a law clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Most recently, he was senior legal counsel for the City of Detroit, where he led criminal justice reform work for the state’s largest city.

Ari Wenzweig, founder and CEO of Zingerman’s Delicatessen. Along with Paul Saginaw, Wenzweig started Zingerman’s with a $20,000 bank loan, a Russian history degree from the University of Michigan and four years of experience washing dishes, cooking and managing restaurant kitchens in his hometown of Chicago. Today, Zingerman’s Community of Businesses includes 10 businesses, more than 750 employees and $65 million in annual revenue.

Other Highlights of the week include a “Cool Careers in the Liberal Arts” panel and Networking event featuring Port Huron Police Department Detective Brandon Rossow, music therapist Jesse Morgan and visual artist Cydney Camp. That’s followed by a “Cool Careers in Communication & Media” panel and Networking event led by WCC Communication, Media and Theater Arts faculty.

Liberal Arts Week also includes sessions on generational differences, the transformative power of a Liberal arts education, Improv exercises, job search tips, a Poetry open mic, book club discussion and more.