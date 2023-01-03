WCC Announces 2022 Volleyball All-Academic Team

SAN MATEO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference has announced its Volleyball All-Academic Team for the 2022 season. This year’s 17-member first team encompasses WCC student-athletes who excelled both on the court and in the classroom.

The volleyball all-academic team is normally comprised of 16 honorees, coinciding with the All-WCC All-Conference First Team, but there was a tie in voting, increasing the number to 17 this year.

At the conclusion of each Athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic Squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to her team and in at least their second year at their school.

2022 WCC VOLLEYBALL ALL-ACADEMIC FIRST TEAM



Name School Class GPA Major Phoebe Awoleye LMU Jr. 3.66 Economics Aylen Ayub San Francisco So. 4:00 a.m Accounting Isabella Bareford LMU Jr. 3.69 Health/Human Sciences Annie Benbow San Diego Sr. 3.47 Business Administration Noelani Helm Portland Sr. 3.69 Marketing Kelsey Knudsen BYU Gr. 4:00 a.m Post-Baccalaureate Studies Erin Livingston BYU Jr. 3.50 Family Life Whitney Llarenas BYU Gr. 3.79 Marriage, Family & Human Development Katie Lukes San Diego Sr. 3.43 Business Administration Aria McComber BYU Gr. 3.83 Environmental Science & Business Administration Jacquelyn Moore LMU So. 3.97 Political Science Megan Nishimura Pacific So. 3.96 Business Admin. – Marketing Ella Sandt Saint Mary’s Jr. 3.97 Business Administration Julia Sangiacomo Santa Clara Sr. 3.948 Biology Orsula Staka San Francisco Sr. 3.93 Psychology Zoe Thiros Gonzaga Sr. 3.43 Business Administration Isabel Zelaya Pepperdine Sr. 3.585 Business Administration

WCC Volleyball Honorable Mention

BYU

Sophia Callahan

Abbey Dayton

Kate Grimmer

Alyssa Montoya

Elyse Stowell

Gonzaga

Dani Batenhorst

Grace Ehler

Alyssa Hughes

Keau Kamake’eaina

McKenna Marshall

Kelsie White

LMU

Rose Booth

Mary Shroll

Pacific

Alexa Edwards

Jenna Heller

Darina Kumanova

Jayden Tubbs

Pepperdine

Emma Ammerman

Grace Chillingworth

Kayleigh Hames

Portland

Keilani Mumolo

Emma Swett

Grace Zilbert

Saint Mary’s

Trinity Durfee

Makenna Joyce

San Diego

Grace Frohling

Haylee Stoner

San Francisco

Letizia Aquilino

Sarah Denham

Lauren Perry

Shyia Richardson

Santa Clara

Kat Georgiadis

Lexi Poppinga

Nani Spaar

Anna Stucchi

Sophia Tulino

Grace Wee