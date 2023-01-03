WCC Announces 2022 Volleyball All-Academic Team
SAN MATEO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference has announced its Volleyball All-Academic Team for the 2022 season. This year’s 17-member first team encompasses WCC student-athletes who excelled both on the court and in the classroom.
The volleyball all-academic team is normally comprised of 16 honorees, coinciding with the All-WCC All-Conference First Team, but there was a tie in voting, increasing the number to 17 this year.
At the conclusion of each Athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic Squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to her team and in at least their second year at their school.
2022 WCC VOLLEYBALL ALL-ACADEMIC FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Class
|GPA
|Major
|Phoebe Awoleye
|LMU
|Jr.
|3.66
|Economics
|Aylen Ayub
|San Francisco
|So.
|4:00 a.m
|Accounting
|Isabella Bareford
|LMU
|Jr.
|3.69
|Health/Human Sciences
|Annie Benbow
|San Diego
|Sr.
|3.47
|Business Administration
|Noelani Helm
|Portland
|Sr.
|3.69
|Marketing
|Kelsey Knudsen
|BYU
|Gr.
|4:00 a.m
|Post-Baccalaureate Studies
|Erin Livingston
|BYU
|Jr.
|3.50
|Family Life
|Whitney Llarenas
|BYU
|Gr.
|3.79
|Marriage, Family & Human Development
|Katie Lukes
|San Diego
|Sr.
|3.43
|Business Administration
|Aria McComber
|BYU
|Gr.
|3.83
|Environmental Science & Business Administration
|Jacquelyn Moore
|LMU
|So.
|3.97
|Political Science
|Megan Nishimura
|Pacific
|So.
|3.96
|Business Admin. – Marketing
|Ella Sandt
|Saint Mary’s
|Jr.
|3.97
|Business Administration
|Julia Sangiacomo
|Santa Clara
|Sr.
|3.948
|Biology
|Orsula Staka
|San Francisco
|Sr.
|3.93
|Psychology
|Zoe Thiros
|Gonzaga
|Sr.
|3.43
|Business Administration
|Isabel Zelaya
|Pepperdine
|Sr.
|3.585
|Business Administration
WCC Volleyball Honorable Mention
BYU
Sophia Callahan
Abbey Dayton
Kate Grimmer
Alyssa Montoya
Elyse Stowell
Gonzaga
Dani Batenhorst
Grace Ehler
Alyssa Hughes
Keau Kamake’eaina
McKenna Marshall
Kelsie White
LMU
Rose Booth
Mary Shroll
Pacific
Alexa Edwards
Jenna Heller
Darina Kumanova
Jayden Tubbs
Pepperdine
Emma Ammerman
Grace Chillingworth
Kayleigh Hames
Portland
Keilani Mumolo
Emma Swett
Grace Zilbert
Saint Mary’s
Trinity Durfee
Makenna Joyce
San Diego
Grace Frohling
Haylee Stoner
San Francisco
Letizia Aquilino
Sarah Denham
Lauren Perry
Shyia Richardson
Santa Clara
Kat Georgiadis
Lexi Poppinga
Nani Spaar
Anna Stucchi
Sophia Tulino
Grace Wee