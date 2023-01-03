WCC Announces 2022 Volleyball All-Academic Team

SAN MATEO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference has announced its Volleyball All-Academic Team for the 2022 season. This year’s 17-member first team encompasses WCC student-athletes who excelled both on the court and in the classroom.

The volleyball all-academic team is normally comprised of 16 honorees, coinciding with the All-WCC All-Conference First Team, but there was a tie in voting, increasing the number to 17 this year.

At the conclusion of each Athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic Squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to her team and in at least their second year at their school.

2022 WCC VOLLEYBALL ALL-ACADEMIC FIRST TEAM
 

Name School Class GPA Major
Phoebe Awoleye LMU Jr. 3.66 Economics
Aylen Ayub San Francisco So. 4:00 a.m Accounting
Isabella Bareford LMU Jr. 3.69 Health/Human Sciences
Annie Benbow San Diego Sr. 3.47 Business Administration
Noelani Helm Portland Sr. 3.69 Marketing
Kelsey Knudsen BYU Gr. 4:00 a.m Post-Baccalaureate Studies
Erin Livingston BYU Jr. 3.50 Family Life
Whitney Llarenas BYU Gr. 3.79 Marriage, Family & Human Development
Katie Lukes San Diego Sr. 3.43 Business Administration
Aria McComber BYU Gr. 3.83 Environmental Science & Business Administration
Jacquelyn Moore LMU So. 3.97 Political Science
Megan Nishimura Pacific So. 3.96 Business Admin. – Marketing
Ella Sandt Saint Mary’s Jr. 3.97 Business Administration
Julia Sangiacomo Santa Clara Sr. 3.948 Biology
Orsula Staka San Francisco Sr. 3.93 Psychology
Zoe Thiros Gonzaga Sr. 3.43 Business Administration
Isabel Zelaya Pepperdine Sr. 3.585 Business Administration

WCC Volleyball Honorable Mention
BYU

Sophia Callahan
Abbey Dayton
Kate Grimmer
Alyssa Montoya
Elyse Stowell

Gonzaga
Dani Batenhorst
Grace Ehler
Alyssa Hughes
Keau Kamake’eaina
McKenna Marshall
Kelsie White

LMU
Rose Booth
Mary Shroll

Pacific
Alexa Edwards
Jenna Heller
Darina Kumanova
Jayden Tubbs

Pepperdine
Emma Ammerman
Grace Chillingworth
Kayleigh Hames

Portland
Keilani Mumolo
Emma Swett
Grace Zilbert

Saint Mary’s
Trinity Durfee
Makenna Joyce

San Diego
Grace Frohling
Haylee Stoner

San Francisco
Letizia Aquilino
Sarah Denham
Lauren Perry
Shyia Richardson

Santa Clara
Kat Georgiadis
Lexi Poppinga
Nani Spaar
Anna Stucchi
Sophia Tulino
Grace Wee

