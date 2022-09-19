WBB Tip-Off Club Welcome Back Dinner Set for October 11

Baylor Women’s basketball and the Tip-Off Club are hosting the annual Welcome Back Dinner at the Ferrell Center on October 11. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the event itself begins at 6:30.

The event will feature a free boxed dinner, with head coach Nicki Collen introducing the 2022-23 Baylor Women’s basketball Squad for the first time, including a preview of the upcoming season.

The Welcome Back Dinner is free and open to the general public.

Fans interested in joining the Tip-Off Club can find more information on the Bear Foundation’s website. Membership forms will be available at the dinner, as well as opportunities for season-ticket purchases.

In Coach Collen’s first season, the Bears finished 28-7 and won their 12th-straight Big 12 Conference regular-season championship.

Baylor opens the new schedule with its Lone exhibition, Nov. 3rd against Southwest Baptist. Just four days later, the season officially starts with the non-conference opener against Lamar at the Ferrell Center.

