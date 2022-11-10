Waze launches hilarious soccer-themed in-car experience ahead of World Cup 2022

It’s been almost a month since Waze rolled out its Halloween-themed in-car experience, which means it’s now time for a new one. Unlike any of the previous navigation experiences offered by Waze, the most recent one focuses on a very popular sport and a rare event happening once every four years.

Inspired by soccer commenting Styles around the world, Waze’s new in-car experience comes just in time before World Cup 2022 kicks off later this month. The biggest event for the soccer community, this year’s World Cup is hosted by Qatar, and it’s scheduled to start on November 20.

For the first time since Waze decided to provide users with new in-car experiences each month, the company is giving drivers around the world one more way to remain connected to the soccer action and represent their favorite team and country.

The voice navigation included in this in-car experience is all about soccer commentating. In fact, Waze went so far as to voice the experience by Luva de Pedreiro, a fan favorite and the most-followed soccer commentator on social media in Brazil.

That means that Brazilian users will be able to “Drive with Luva de Pedreiro“, while the rest of the world can simply choose to “Drive with a commentator.” Additionally, Waze drivers can choose to access either the Luva experience or the commentator experience (in English, French and Spanish) regardless of where they are based.

Once enabled, the new soccer-themed in-car experience will start giving you directions like “Take the first exit. Then it’s onward to glory!” and “Hazard reported ahead. Getting through that defense could prove tricky.” I must admit, these are all very funny and the new in-car experience could become my all-time favorite.

Also, you can switch your car’s icon to look like the Automoball, a car outfitted for Ultimate soccer fans, and change the Mood with the one representing your favorite country.