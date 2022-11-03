Wayzata’s Krzewinski commits to Bison Women’s basketball – InForum

FARGO – Abby Krzewinski made her college choice in August of where she wanted to go for school and to play basketball.

It turns out she had to make that decision twice.

“It definitely was wild, I didn’t know what steps to take. I fully decommitted and started over.” Krzewinski said.

The 6-0 Wayzata forward had committed to East Tennessee State University in August, but shortly after her commitment, the Coach Resigned in the wake of an investigation into his violating Title IX.

Shortly after that Krzewinski opened up her recruitment. This time, North Dakota State was ready.

“Assistant Coach Dylan Geissert was at a practice. I think he may have been looking at one of my teammates, but we’ve been talking ever since. I scheduled a visit up there, and I really love the atmosphere, it felt like a good college town. It was close to home, and the team was really welcoming to me.”

She averaged 18 points and nine rebounds last year and was named an all-conference player for the Trojans.

Krzewinski has been an integral part of a Dynamite Wayzata program for the last four years, coached by former Minot Bishop Ryan head Coach Julie Stewart.

Stewart led the Lions to three consecutive North Dakota Class B girls Championships at Bishop Ryan from 2013-15. She took over at Wayzata in June of 2021 and promptly led the Trojans to an 18-9 record, falling in the Section 6 AAAA title game to Hopkins.

Wayzata had five Division I basketball players on the roster, led by now Gopher, Mara Braun. Brynn Senden committed to Minnesota earlier this year, Shannon Fornshell is heading to Drake.

Krzewinski has faced some of the best players Minnesota has produced in recent years, ranging from Nia Holloway from Eden Prairie to Hopkins’ Paige Bueckers.

“Every night is a grind, we have the best competition. It certainly gets you ready for what’s to come.”

This is the fourth commitment for the Bison for the Class of 2023, joining West Fargo’s Miriley Simon, Grand Rapids (MN) Taryn Hamling, the younger sister of current guard Heaven and Montevideo’s Avery Koenen.

Head Coach Jory Collins said he wanted to make a deeper commitment to recruiting the Twin Cities and has done that now with his last three recruits.

Maple Grove’s Claire Stern and Centennial’s Marisa Frost, who are Juniors for this upcoming season, committed to NDSU back in August.

“It was very nice knowing NDSU is recruiting some of the same players I have seen play. Marisa and I have played together in AAU, it will be nice to have that level of comfort.”

NDSU will carry the maximum fifteen Scholarships next season, the first time that has happened in recent memory.