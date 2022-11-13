Wayzata volleyball repeats as Class 4A champs, sweeps Lakeville North

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The only way to match an undefeated Championship season is to win another one. Maybe this time do it after you Graduate 10 Seniors and lose a 65-match winning streak.

The Wayzata Trojans (30-4) won the Class 4A state championship 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 over the Lakeville North Panthers Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. The Trojans repeat as champions, but perhaps this one was a little sweeter.

“I think after losing 10 seniors, and most of them being starters, I think a lot of people doubted us, so I think we went into this season with some uncertainties of where we were going to be,” senior Sofia Weisberg said. “So I think yes, it’s a lot more satisfying at the end.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button