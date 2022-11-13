Wayzata volleyball repeats as Class 4A champs, sweeps Lakeville North

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The only way to match an undefeated Championship season is to win another one. Maybe this time do it after you Graduate 10 Seniors and lose a 65-match winning streak.

The Wayzata Trojans (30-4) won the Class 4A state championship 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 over the Lakeville North Panthers Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. The Trojans repeat as champions, but perhaps this one was a little sweeter.

“I think after losing 10 seniors, and most of them being starters, I think a lot of people doubted us, so I think we went into this season with some uncertainties of where we were going to be,” senior Sofia Weisberg said. “So I think yes, it’s a lot more satisfying at the end.”

Nobody who watched the match had any uncertainty about who was the better team tonight.

The Trojans and Panthers (29-5) played an even first set. It was tied at 17 when Wayzata made a 3-0 run, but the Panthers fought back and tied the set at 24. That’s when Olivia Swenson had two kills to take the first set for the Trojans.

The second set showed the Trojans’ class. They dominated on defense by digging many Panther attacks and turning them into points. They finished with 72 digs in three sets.

“The thing we did better tonight than we have done all season long is play defense,” Wayzata head Coach Scott Jackson said.

Wayzata entered the third set with momentum and the Trojans jumped to a 16-9 lead. Avery Jesewitz had a stretch of six kills during the run, but the Panthers turned the momentum around and took it 21-19.

“We knew that they were going to throw some punches at us,” Lakeville North head Coach Jackie Richter. “We were working to stay resilient against that. In the third set, towards the end for sure, we started to pick up our Offensive aggressiveness and swings.”

But Wayzata didn’t allow a fourth set, and when the Trojans won the final point, the players rushed the court, and Jackson got on his knees and smacked the ground. A perfect ending to what wasn’t a perfect season.

“I think losing those games was big for our growth as a team because we found a way to overcome those losses and get better day-by-day and come back and win state again,” Stella Swenson said.