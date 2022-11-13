Wayzata turns back Lakeville North to win third straight title – Twin Cities

Lakeville North volleyball Coach Jackie Richter spent all season telling her team that they didn’t need to be perfect. The Panthers’ Coach likened it to a boxing match. Punches would be thrown by both sides; what would determine the outcome was the team’s resilience.

But in Saturday’s Class 4A state final against two-time Defending state Champion Wayzata, the margins proved to be too thin even with Lakeville North playing well. The Trojans threw punch after punch, each one tougher than the last to counter, ultimately dealing the knockout blow as they swept the Panthers 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 to win their third consecutive state championship at the Xcel Energy Center.

“We were prepared,” Lakeville North senior Ava Blascziek said. “… I think our response wasn’t as aggressive as it could have been.”

The Panthers stayed close — albeit behind — for most of the first set, never letting the margin get larger than four points. Late in the set it looked like their resilience would pay off.

Lakeville North fended off three set points and tied the game at 24, but as would become a theme in the match, every time the Panthers seemed to pull themselves off the mat, Wayzata (30-4) was ready with another jab. Gophers commit Oliva Swenson ended the hope of any comeback with back-to-back decisive kills.

In the second set, the Trojans jumped on Lakeville North (29-5), scoring eight of the first nine points.

“It definitely puts pressure on them,” Swenson said.

Blascziek admitted as much.

“The goal with that definitely is to just stay in our system, stay in our game, trust our game, and that’s harder on the big stage. I think that got the best of us in that moment,” she said. “They did a great job on dumping deep on us in the set and moving the ball around a little bit more and catching us not quite ahead of that game.”

In those crucial points, Richter said Lakeville North didn’t match the Trojans’ aggressiveness.

Meanwhile Wayzata Coach Scott Jackson admitted the second set was about as Flawless as his team could have played, complimenting the Panthers on the way, saying “It was the two best teams at the end.”

“We played great tonight,” they said. “The thing we did better tonight than we did all year long was play defense.”

It stifled a normally strong Panthers offense. Emily Ramsay led Lakeville North with 10 kills but also had seven errors as the team generated just a .137 hitting percentage. Wayzata had 49 kills to Lakeville North’s 35.

The Panthers continued to fight in the final set. They again fell behind by a significant margin and again were able to mount a charge. The Panthers erased an 18-10 deficit, tying the match at 23, but just like the first set, Wayzata responded with back-to-back kills, the last by Swenson to end the match. Swenson had a game-high 14 kills.

“We played tough-minded in every one of those big points,” Jackson said.

The Panthers made the state tournament in the previous two years it was held (2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic) but fell in the first round each time. This year’s runner-up finish is their best state placing since winning the title in 2017.