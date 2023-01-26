Wayne State football hires Tyrone Wheatley as new head coach

One of the finest athletes to ever come out of the state of Michigan is returning home.

Tyrone Wheatley, a multi-sport standout at Dearborn Heights Robichaud and Michigan Wolverines, has been named the new Wayne State football head coach, the university announced Thursday morning. He is the program’s 20th head coach, following the dismissal in December of Paul Winters after 19 years.

A 16-year coaching veteran, including five years in the NFL, Wheatley most recently served as the running backs Coach for the Denver Broncos this season, and has previous head coaching experience at Morgan State (2019-21).

“Throughout the interview process, (interim Athletic director Erika) Mrs. Wallace showed that Wayne State was well prepared and very detailed in what they wanted in the football program and the direction of the Athletic department,” Wheatley said in a released statement. “This made me really excited about the job. I am looking forward to coming home, as they always say there is no place like home. No matter where I have been, I’ve always tried to Recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored and Blessed to be back home and to Coach at Wayne State University.”

