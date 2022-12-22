Wayne Rooney suggests that Kylian Mbappé should leave PSG

Kylian Mbappé is considered to be the next Megastar in world soccer, with Talent in Spades and a Litany of Achievements that belie his tender age. The Paris Saint-Germain ace won his first World Cup with the French national team in 2018 at only 19, before leading them once more to within a whisker of it all in 2022.

The former AS Monaco striker scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina, but France lost on penalty kicks. Kylian Mbappé was hurt by the defeat and he “only” walked away with the Golden Boot Trophy at the end of the tournament, having scored eight goals in seven Appearances at Qatar 2022.

Mbappé needs to leave PSG

The 24-year-old has won a Euro and a World Cup with the French national team, but has yet to win the UEFA Champions League at club level. Mbappé, who left Monaco in 2018 to sign with Paris Saint-Germain, has only won the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France with PSG during his time at the Parc des Princes.

According to DC United head Coach and former Manchester United Legend Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappé needs to leave PSG if he wants to be the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have both dominated the sport for over a decade. Rooney believes that the French international needs to switch teams if he entertains hopes of winning the Ballon d’Or or the Champions League.

“I think he needs to leave that club and go to the Premier League. PSG is a massive club, but I think he’s done everything he can in Ligue 1. Maybe a Manchester United or Real Madrid. If he needs to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo, I think he needs to join Manchester United or Real Madrid,” said Rooney speaking on Sports 18.

Mbappé was rumored to sign with Real Madrid last summer, but he decided to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025. The 24-year-old is now earning nearly €91 million ($96.5 million) per season with this new deal and his goal is to give PSG their first UEFA Champions League.