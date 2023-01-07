Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Was Angered by Dustin Johnson’s Bizarre Golf Habit in 2018: “I Get Yelled At”

6x World Golf Championship winner, Dustin Johnson is one of the best golf players of his generation. The athlete is married to Paulina Gretzky, daughter of NHL Legend Wayne Gretzky, and has an adorable family with two sons Tatum and River. However, Johnson’s notorious golf routines often prove to be a Menace for his partner.

Johnson once admitted in an interview with For The Win, that he has contributed to a lot of damage in the house as a result of him and their son, Tatum practicing the sport indoors. Guess how Paulina reacted to it? Let’s find out.

Dustin Johnson’s trouble-making golf routines.

In a recent interview with For The Win, the American golfer once revealed that he is already introducing his son, Tatum to the world of golf. Furthermore, they often practice their shots in the backyard but often break artifacts when they shoot out balls in the house.

Johnson disclosed, “I take him out in the yard and we hit balls, and we hit balls in the house and break stuff.” They revealed that apart from a few dentures into the walls of their house, fortunately, there has been no serious damage done.

When inquired about his wife’s response to it, he hinted that he makes sure Paulina is not home to witness the disaster. Although, if she finds out, he’s in for a sound scolding. As they mentioned, “I get yelled at.” However, the star couple has garnered a lot of attention because of their adorable chemistry, one of them being silencing the media about their split-up rumors.

Dustin Johnson once shut Rumors of their breakup.

The iconic duo, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been committed to each other for a decade now and finally, put that ring on in 2022. Their love and chemistry are pure goals. However, since nothing escapes the scrutiny of the media, there were rumors of their alleged split-up in 2018.

Johnson, the professional that he is, dealt with it quite adorably. They addressed the issue by posting an update on Twitter. The post read, “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family.”

The star-studded couple’s affection and support for each other serve as an ideal representation of their bond. Moreover, with Paulina’s support, Johnson is now focused on taking his son towards the path that he followed.

