Wayne Center expands class offerings, opens local artist exhibit

WOOSTER − The Wayne Center for the Arts is ready for a new season with new programs, a fresh exhibit in its galleries and a myriad of classes for students of all ages and experience levels.

Students of all ages and experience levels will find a creative outlet in visual arts, clay, music, creative writing, theater, dance and expanded programming in digital arts and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

“We are adding new instructors and new opportunities to expand skills in our digital arts programming,” said program coordinator James Buckey in a news release. “Younger students (ages 11-14) will enjoy an introduction to arts technology in our Graphic Design Sampler. We’ll also explore the possibilities and challenges surrounding the current trend of creating art using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Other new classes in macro photography and podcasting will give students the opportunity to enhance their skills or explore new hobbies.”

