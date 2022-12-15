WAYLAND CULTURAL COUNCIL AWARDS $6,700 FOR LOCAL ARTS AND CULTURE INITIATIVES – WaylandeNews

The Wayland Cultural Council (WCC) is pleased to announce it awarded $6,700 to 14 applicants enriching our community with projects in the arts, sciences and humanities.

This year, WCC received grant requests totaling over $28,000, the highest amount yet. 33 applications were received, 21% over last year.

WCC aligns with the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s core values, believing in the power of culture in a community. As the MA Cultural Council asserts, “Working through the arts, humanities, and sciences, culture is a dynamic force for enriching communities, growing the economy, fostering diversity and inclusion, and igniting creativity. Culture is intrinsically valuable and unique in its ability to lift the human spirit.”

Using results from the 2022 Community Survey, the Wayland Cultural Council prioritized respondents’ strong desire for community-wide gatherings and for local programs that are free and accessible to all.

Wayland Cultural Council is proud to announce Grants were awarded to the following projects:

Arts Wayland’s Classical Music Series

Discovery Museum’s Open Door Connections

Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild’s MA High School Drama Festival at Wayland High School

Swaralipi Academy’s Tasher Desh Performance

The Heritage Chorale’s “Language of Love” Winter Pops Concert

Wayland Cultural Council’s Utility Box Project

Wayland Chinese American Association’s Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration

Wayland Concert Series’ Winsor Music Concert

Wayland Council on Aging’s Shakespeare in the Park

Wayland Council on Aging’s Summer Concert Series

Wayland Free Public Library’s Comics Making Workshop with Jonathan Todd

Wayland Historical Commission’s Educational Video

Wayland Human Rights, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee’s Window on the World: Wayland Day Festival

Women of Wayland Podcast’s Season 4 Production

The Wayland Cultural Council is one of 329 Local Cultural Councils (LCCs) serving 351 towns across the Commonwealth as part of the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s LCC program. Through a grant process, Councils fund community-based projects in the arts, sciences, and humanities as part of the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation.

Members of the Wayland Cultural Council are appointed by the Wayland Select Board and currently include Residents Sean Ahern, Katy Allen, Ashley Fuller, Lynne Lipcon, Jane Purser, Nora Rothschild, and Rachel Sideman-Kurtz.

If you would like to know more or are interested in becoming a member of the Wayland Cultural Council, email [email protected] Please follow or like the council on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to know its latest activities.