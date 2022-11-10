‘Way With Words’ Literature Festival Returns to Blessington

Wicklow County Council’s Arts Office and Wicklow Library Service are delighted to announce the return of the ‘Way with Words’ Literature Festival on Saturday, 19th November 2022, in Blessington Library.

Designed for Writers and readers, this day long mini-festival is funded by Creative Ireland and features readings, workshops, in-conversations and song for all ages with a variety of genres and approaches to writing represented.

Sarah Sparkles and her puppet friends are sure to delight audiences with a fully interactive show for young families. Featuring lots of fun stories, music and singing, this event is perfect for 0–4-year-olds and their adults.

Join award-winning children’s author and illustrator, Peter Donnelly for his Dead Zoo workshop. The session will start with a story reading followed by an illustration workshop where children aged 6+ years will learn how to draw some of the animals on exhibition in the National History Museum.

Workshops for writers, every journey begins with a single step, but taking that single step can prove difficult. For new writers, the most daunting aspect of writing a novel is often how or where to start.

I joined Declan Burke’s workshop ‘First Steps, Giant Step’ where participants will explore how to generate and develop the most important elements of storytelling. Taking place from 1–3:30pm, places are limited.

Bestselling crime author, Louise Phillips, will hold a two-hour workshop entitled ‘Getting to grips with character, structure and pace.’ The workshop will help participants get to grips with character creation, structure, plotting, planning and pace. Taking place from 4-6pm, places again are limited.

Finally, I joined award-winning writer Claire Keegan for a reading from her novel ‘Small Things Like These,’ described by Martina Devlin in the Irish Independent as ‘a tender, condensed and pitch-perfect tale.’ The reading will be followed by conversation Moderated by local Writer Philip St John.

Claire Keegan

Funded by Creative Ireland, all ‘Way with Words’ events are free, but booking is essential. To find out more and book today by visiting: www.waywithwords.ie.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, said he was delighted to see Wicklow County Council continue to find ways to support the Writers and Readers of Wicklow through vibrant and dynamic programs such as ‘Way with Words.’

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Mr Brian Gleeson, said he was pleased to see the return of the Council’s leading literature festival after a two year break due to the Covid Pandemic adding: ‘Catering for the diverse Wicklow community of Writers and readers, this year’s program features an outstanding caliber of award-winning writers, Illustrators and performers.’