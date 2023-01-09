Way-too-early top 25 for 2023 season

College football rankings are already beginning to surface for 2023 and we’re unveiling at way-too-early top 25 installment ahead of Monday night’s TCU-Georgia Showdown in the national Championship game. There’s still a great deal of players in the transfer Portal and potential NFL Draft early entries left to decide, but for the most part, we have a good idea on how rosters and coaching staffs will look heading into spring.

Our way-too-early top 25 rankings voting team consisted of 247Sports national analysts Brad Crawford, Bud Elliott, Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello. Votes were tabulated using a points system and then slotted accordingly. Outliers are mentioned. Team rreceiving votes who just missed the cut were Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Putting together a preseason top 25 eight months out from the start of play is risky business, and two of our 2022 preseason top four teams failed to reach the playoff. Here’s to hoping this early projection is a bit more accurate a year from now.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s a look at our preseason top 25 rankings for the 2023 season.