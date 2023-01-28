Way-too-early Penn State football 2023 Offensive depth chart

Now that we’ve heard from all of the Penn State football players that were eligible to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, and have had some action within the transfer portal, we can begin to look at the construction of next year’s Nittany Lion Squad two -deep.

There’s still a ton of talent returning on both sides of the ball, despite the departures on offense specifically. The defense has some departures but thankfully youth was able to thrive for the most part with them returning or not yet ready for the NFL.

The defense will be addressed in a separate post, for now, get to know the offense.

Quarterback

Projected Two Deep

Starter | [autotag]Drew Allar[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 238 pounds

Hometown | Medina, OH

Backup | [autotag]Beau Pribula[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Freshman

Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 198 pounds

Hometown | York, PA

Where Things Stand

Drew Allar is all set to take over for seasoned starter Sean Clifford as he looks to take over. He is already receiving Heisman hype in a way but regardless, he is Penn State’s best bet to get past Ohio State and Michigan.

Running Back

Projected Two Deep

Starter | [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 0-inches, 219 pounds

Hometown | Shillington, PA

Backup | [autotag]Kaytron Allen[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 5-feet, 11-inches, 201 pounds

Hometown | Norfolk, Va

Where Things Stand

The running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen may be the best in the Big Ten next year. Michigan and Ohio State have strong pairings as well but as far as youth and explosiveness there is no better pair right now. They were the straw that stirred the drink in 2022, which should remain the same in 2023.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Projected Two Deep

Starter | [autotag]Liam Clifford[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inches, 211 pounds

Hometown | Maineville, PA

Backup | [autotag]Kaden Saunders[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Freshman

Measurables | 5-feet, 10-inches, 177 pounds

Hometown | Columbus, OH

Where Things Stand

Expectations are mildly expected with Saunders for 2023. He and Clifford can split this role if one doesn’t emerge from Spring Practice. Ideally one person emerges and for the same of youth and recruiting work Proving worth it, Saunders can be the guy.

Wide Receiver (X)

Starter | [autotag]KeAndre Lambert-Smith[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-foot, 1-inches, 176 pounds

Hometown | Norfolk, Va

Backup | [autotag]Harrison Wallace[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Sophomore

Measurables | 6-foot, 1-inches, 193 pounds

Hometown | Montgomery, AL

Where Things Stand

Lambert-Smith was a splash play maker for Sean Clifford and Drew Allar last year. He slowly emerged with a bigger and bigger role then in the Rose Bowl he had his best game. Look for momentum to continue in 2023 with a strong season for the junior.

Wide Receiver (Z)

STartar | [autotag]Dante Cephas[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Senior

Measurables | 6-foot, 1-inches, 175 pounds

Hometown | Pittsburgh, PA

Backup | [autotag]Omar Evans[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-foot, 0-inches, 182 pounds

Hometown | Kileen, TX

Where Things Stand

Dante Cephas, a key transfer from Kent State, is going to be the most exciting player to see evolve and emerge during spring practice and into the season. He has a chance to bring a homerun treat to this offense that they haven’t seen in a long time with his pure speed.

Tight End

Starter | [autotag]Theo Johnson[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-foot, 6-inches, 260 pounds

Hometown | Windsor, ONT, CANADA

Backup | [autotag]Tyler Warren[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-foot, 6-inches, 256 pounds

Hometown | Mechanicsville, VA

Where Things Stand

Will 2023 be the year of the Theo Johnson breakout? Maybe. Brenton Strange took over that role in 2022 and if they use Johnson the way Strange was used then we may even have a John Mackey Award coming to State College in 2023.

Left Tackle

Starter | [autotag]Olu Fashanu[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-foot, 6-inches, 308 pounds

Hometown | Waldorf, MD

Backup | [autotag]Drew Shelton[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 296 pounds

Hometown | Downingtown, PA

Left Guard

Starter | [autotag]Landon Tengwall[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Sophomore

Measurables | 6-foot, 6-inches, 307 pounds

Hometown | Annapolis, MD

Backup | [autotag]JB Nelson[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Sophomore

Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 312 pounds

Hometown | Pittsburgh, PA

Center

Starter | [autotag]Hunter Nourzad[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Senior

Measurables | 6-foot, 3-inches, 312 pounds

Hometown | Marietta, GA

Backup | [autotag]Nick Dawkins[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Junior

Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 315 pounds

Hometown | Allentown, PA

Right Guard

Starter | [autotag]Sal Wormley[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Senior

Measurables | 6-foot, 3-inches, 302 pounds

Hometown | Newark, NJ

Backup | [autotag]Vega Ioane[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Freshman

Measurables | 6-foot, 4-inches, 336 pounds

Hometown | Graham, WA

Right Tackle

Starter | [autotag]Caedan Wallace[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Senior

Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 301 pounds

Hometown |

Backup | [autotag]Jimmy Christ[/autotag]

Class in 2023 | RS-Junior

Measurables | 6-foot, 7-inches, 316 pounds

Hometown | Sterling, VA

