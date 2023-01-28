Way-too-early Penn State football 2023 Offensive depth chart
Now that we’ve heard from all of the Penn State football players that were eligible to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, and have had some action within the transfer portal, we can begin to look at the construction of next year’s Nittany Lion Squad two -deep.
There’s still a ton of talent returning on both sides of the ball, despite the departures on offense specifically. The defense has some departures but thankfully youth was able to thrive for the most part with them returning or not yet ready for the NFL.
The defense will be addressed in a separate post, for now, get to know the offense.
Quarterback
Projected Two Deep
Starter | [autotag]Drew Allar[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 238 pounds
Hometown | Medina, OH
Backup | [autotag]Beau Pribula[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Freshman
Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 198 pounds
Hometown | York, PA
Where Things Stand
Drew Allar is all set to take over for seasoned starter Sean Clifford as he looks to take over. He is already receiving Heisman hype in a way but regardless, he is Penn State’s best bet to get past Ohio State and Michigan.
Running Back
Projected Two Deep
Starter | [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 0-inches, 219 pounds
Hometown | Shillington, PA
Backup | [autotag]Kaytron Allen[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 5-feet, 11-inches, 201 pounds
Hometown | Norfolk, Va
Where Things Stand
The running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen may be the best in the Big Ten next year. Michigan and Ohio State have strong pairings as well but as far as youth and explosiveness there is no better pair right now. They were the straw that stirred the drink in 2022, which should remain the same in 2023.
Wide Receiver (Slot)
Projected Two Deep
Starter | [autotag]Liam Clifford[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inches, 211 pounds
Hometown | Maineville, PA
Backup | [autotag]Kaden Saunders[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Freshman
Measurables | 5-feet, 10-inches, 177 pounds
Hometown | Columbus, OH
Where Things Stand
Expectations are mildly expected with Saunders for 2023. He and Clifford can split this role if one doesn’t emerge from Spring Practice. Ideally one person emerges and for the same of youth and recruiting work Proving worth it, Saunders can be the guy.
Wide Receiver (X)
Starter | [autotag]KeAndre Lambert-Smith[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-foot, 1-inches, 176 pounds
Hometown | Norfolk, Va
Backup | [autotag]Harrison Wallace[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Sophomore
Measurables | 6-foot, 1-inches, 193 pounds
Hometown | Montgomery, AL
Where Things Stand
Lambert-Smith was a splash play maker for Sean Clifford and Drew Allar last year. He slowly emerged with a bigger and bigger role then in the Rose Bowl he had his best game. Look for momentum to continue in 2023 with a strong season for the junior.
Wide Receiver (Z)
STartar | [autotag]Dante Cephas[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Senior
Measurables | 6-foot, 1-inches, 175 pounds
Hometown | Pittsburgh, PA
Backup | [autotag]Omar Evans[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-foot, 0-inches, 182 pounds
Hometown | Kileen, TX
Where Things Stand
Dante Cephas, a key transfer from Kent State, is going to be the most exciting player to see evolve and emerge during spring practice and into the season. He has a chance to bring a homerun treat to this offense that they haven’t seen in a long time with his pure speed.
Tight End
Starter | [autotag]Theo Johnson[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-foot, 6-inches, 260 pounds
Hometown | Windsor, ONT, CANADA
Backup | [autotag]Tyler Warren[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-foot, 6-inches, 256 pounds
Hometown | Mechanicsville, VA
Where Things Stand
Will 2023 be the year of the Theo Johnson breakout? Maybe. Brenton Strange took over that role in 2022 and if they use Johnson the way Strange was used then we may even have a John Mackey Award coming to State College in 2023.
Left Tackle
Starter | [autotag]Olu Fashanu[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-foot, 6-inches, 308 pounds
Hometown | Waldorf, MD
Backup | [autotag]Drew Shelton[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 296 pounds
Hometown | Downingtown, PA
Left Guard
Starter | [autotag]Landon Tengwall[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Sophomore
Measurables | 6-foot, 6-inches, 307 pounds
Hometown | Annapolis, MD
Backup | [autotag]JB Nelson[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Sophomore
Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 312 pounds
Hometown | Pittsburgh, PA
Center
Starter | [autotag]Hunter Nourzad[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Senior
Measurables | 6-foot, 3-inches, 312 pounds
Hometown | Marietta, GA
Backup | [autotag]Nick Dawkins[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Junior
Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 315 pounds
Hometown | Allentown, PA
Right Guard
Starter | [autotag]Sal Wormley[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Senior
Measurables | 6-foot, 3-inches, 302 pounds
Hometown | Newark, NJ
Backup | [autotag]Vega Ioane[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Freshman
Measurables | 6-foot, 4-inches, 336 pounds
Hometown | Graham, WA
Right Tackle
Starter | [autotag]Caedan Wallace[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Senior
Measurables | 6-foot, 5-inches, 301 pounds
Backup | [autotag]Jimmy Christ[/autotag]
Class in 2023 | RS-Junior
Measurables | 6-foot, 7-inches, 316 pounds
Hometown | Sterling, VA
