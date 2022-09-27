Way too early NBA Finals predictions

The Golden State Warriors are not the only team with a shot at reaching the NBA Finals this season. A number of other contenders have improved or emerged over the course of the last few months.

The Golden State Warriors will face stiff competition as they look to return to the NBA Finals and win another Championship this season.

It’s almost October so you know what that means. NBA action is fast approaching. Why not give a way-too-early Prediction on who I think will be competing in the NBA Finals next June?

Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference is full of some really talented and young teams.

The Cleveland Cavaliers just traded for Donovan Mitchell, the Celtics made it to the Finals last year and brought everyone back in addition to trading for Malcom Brogdon.

Dejounte Murray is the newest member of the Atlanta Hawks who looks to take a leap this year. Philadelphia and Brooklyn are both loaded with star power, which gives them both the chance of making it all the way.

You can never forget about Miami either, who finished first in the conference last season.

However, my team from the East is the Milwaukee Bucks. One could argue that if not for injury troubles last season, Milwaukee would have defended their throne. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world and they have built a solid team that has yet to be beaten in the Playoffs when healthy.

If it stays that way, I have them reaching the finals.

Western Conference

Out West seems to always be a roller coaster up until the final day of the regular season. Last year the Golden State Warriors prevailed after the Suns were upset in Game 7 versus Dallas.

Memphis will be back and better than ever, with some of the best young talents in all of the league. The Los Angeles Clippers have Kawhi Leonard back and might be one of the Deepest teams in basketball.

Of course, you can’t forget the other Los Angeles team that has LeBron James.

Other teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves will be tough outs.

The team coming out of the West for me is the Defending Champs Golden State Warriors.

How could you not go with them? Stephen Curry said it himself, he’s still in his prime and still getting better. If that run to the Finals is any indication of how he will continue to play, they have to be the favorites.

Klay Thompson has another level he can get back to. James Wiseman will return, along with young Guns Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

Add in a 3&D guy like Donte DiVincenzo to replace some departures. Let’s not forget about Andrew Wiggins and his play in the finals, or even Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney’s success throughout the playoffs. T

he Warriors are the best team in the west until proven otherwise. Good luck beating the trio of Steph, Klay and Draymond 4 times out of 7.

As far as the Finals go, what a Matchup Milwaukee and Golden State would be.

That would shape up to be one of the better NBA Finals we have seen in a while. Giannis said it himself Yesterday at media day, he thinks Stephen Curry is the best player in the NBA. A series that NBA fans would be lucky to witness.