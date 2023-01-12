Way Too Early Football Polls Probably Just That

Once upon a time, someone who is lost to history (or, at least, should be) decided that early January would be a good time to predict the next season’s top 25 college football ranking Some preseason polls are out within hours of the completion of the season, and at least one even before that. Most of them are labeled “Way too early,” but if that’s the case, why do it?

As to “why not?” What can happen between now and the start of the 2023 college football season that might alter the expectations?

Well, true, there are a few minor things:

One more signing period

Players from the early signing period, almost none have been seen by any of those making predictions

Assistant football coaches moving, including coordinators, and perhaps even a head Coach (looking at you, Michigan)

The transfer Portal (in and out)

Declarations for NFL draft

Spring football practice

Injuries

Academics

I quit and You’re gone

So even though these early predictions are folly, still, we look.

There is no secret about preseason number one. Almost always it is the team that just won the national championship. But wait! It’s not the same TEAM. It is the same school. It and all other teams will be different, too, for better or worse.

So will the schedules. (Georgia’s murderer’s row in the SEC East is augmented by a crossover game against Ole Miss and non-conference games against UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB, and Georgia Tech.)

Last year Bama was preseason number one in all polls. This season’s final Associated Press poll had Alabama fifth. Its conclusion that TCU was the second-best team in 2022 notwithstanding, the AP poll is nevertheless considered the most reliable.

Alabama has appeared in the AP top 25 in 246 consecutive polls, the most in history.

The Tide is the only team in the nation to start each of the last 15 seasons ranked in the nation’s top five. As for the finish, Bama has won six national titles over the previous 14 years, had three more top four final rankings, and has never ended a season ranked lower than 10th. That’s part of the reason this is based only on the top 10. (Incidentally, TCU was not in the AP’s 2022 preseason top 25 or in the “others receiving votes” category.)

Let’s just take a look back at last season’s Associated Press preseason and final top 10s, first-place votes in parenthesis and total points 25 for first, etc.:

2022 PRESEASON 2022 FINAL

Alabama (54) 1566 1. Georgia 15-0 (63) 1575 Ohio State (6) 1506 2. TCU 13-2 1484 Georgia (3) 1,455 3. Michigan 13-1 1,438 Clemson 1292 4. Ohio State 11-2 1394 Notre Dame 1242 5. Alabama 11-2 1303 Texas A&M 1212 6. Tennessee 11-2 1294 Utah 1209 7. Penn State 11-2 1200 Michigan 1203 8. Washington 11-2 1097 Oklahoma 956 9. Tulane 12-2 1,025 Baylor 884 10. Utah 10-4,876

What are we seeing in a few still warm 2023 preseason polls? There almost certainly are others, or will soon be, but we checked out some usually reliable reporters. In a Consensus compilation, Georgia is first, of course, and Michigan second with Alabama and Ohio State tied for third. (After all, the Big Ten acquits itself so well in big games.)

From Bill Bender of Sporting News:

Georgia Alabama Michigan Ohio State Tennessee LSU Southern Cal TCU Penn State Washington

Other teams on Alabama’s schedule are 20. Texas, 21. Texas A&M

From Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Alabama Washington TCU Penn State LSU Clemson Notre Dame

Other teams on Alabama’s schedule are 16. Tennessee, 17. Texas, 21. Ole Miss.

From Paul Myersburg of USA Today

Georgia Michigan Alabama Florida State Penn State Ohio State Notre Dame Clemson Southern Cal Washington

Other teams on Alabama’s schedule are 11. LSU, 14. Tennessee, 15. Texas, 23. Ole Miss.

From Mark Schlabach of ESPN

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Florida State Alabama Penn State Southern Cal LSU Oregon Tennessee

Other teams on Alabama’s schedule are 16. Texas, 20. Ole Miss

So what does all this mean? As the predictors say, Way Too Early, though SEC Network’s Georgia Homer David Pollack would probably wonder why we bother to play the schedule.