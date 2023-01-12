Way-too-early ACC football 2023 rankings

The 2022 college football season ended with Georgia’s dominant national championship win over TCU, with the ACC failing to have a team represent them in the college football playoff.

While the 2022 season wasn’t the greatest for the ACC, the 2023 season looks to be one of the strongest in the conference, with multiple teams projected to take the next step to compete. As these teams take the next step, Clemson must take a step forward as well as they look to remain the top dog in the ACC.

When breaking down way-too-early rankings, there are many factors to consider about each team, who they are returning, who they are bringing in, and how they ended the season. Although the Tigers won the ACC Championship this season, there are no guarantees they head into next season the top dog.

Here is a way-too-early ACC football rankings for the 2023 season.