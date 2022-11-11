Way Of Martial Arts Adds New Editorial Staff Made Up Of

Osijek, Croatia, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Founded in 2019, Way of Martial Arts is one of the most well-known and respected sites devoted to martial arts and combat sports.

Their new editorial staff is made up of real instructors and Champions with years of experience in martial arts and combat sports, working with children, amateurs, and professionals.

They are committed to providing you with high-quality, informative articles, videos, and reviews based on their personal experiences and that can help you get started on your martial arts and combat sports journey and to make you a better overall athlete.

Team of Champions

Way of Martial Arts has rapidly grown to become the leading information website on various martial arts and their equipment, rules, interpretations, and comparisons, and where you can find all the latest news from the world of martial arts and combat sports.

The knowledge they provide is designed to help all martial arts and combat sports enthusiasts, even if you are an amateur, professional, or prospective martial arts fan, succeed – whether you’re looking to compete or to just become better at self-defense and fitness.

Their specialized content is the result of many years of hard work and comes from a variety of authors who are all current or former coaches in different martial arts and combat sports, including, but not limited to, MMA, Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, Taekwondo, Karate, and boxing.

Some of their current team members include:

Stefano Secci

Born on the outskirts of Genoa, in Valpolcevera, Stefano Secci has more than 30 years of experience in martial arts and combat sports.

He is a master of Savate Boxe and Krav Maga and uses his skills to provide his clients with vital knowledge and techniques in combat sports.

Raffaello Sambiagio

Raffaello Sambiagio is from Rome and first encountered martial arts at his local gym, where he found a passion for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Now a black belt, he is one of the members of the Tribe Jiujitsu Roma Nord, one of the most prestigious in the capital.

Butch Pornebo

Since 2002, Butch Pornebo has devoted his life to studying and practicing Kung Fu.

He is a 2nd Degree Black Sash Fringe of Choy Li Fut Kung Fu and Yang Tai Chi and currently Trains under the guidance of Sifu James Lendech and Tai Sifu Alan Hubbard from the Teachings of Grandmaster Doc Fai Wong, who is the president of the Plumblossom International Federation.

Vladimir Vladisavljevic

Vladimir Vladisavljevic has been training in the art of Kickboxing for over 7 years, holds a Taekwondo black belt, and has a Master’s degree in sports and physical education.

He is best known in Bulgaria as a mixed martial arts commentator, analyst, and podcaster.

Gianluca Martucci

Involved in the Athletic training of several professional fighters, Gianluca Martucci is a personal and Athletic trainer who is the owner and personal trainer of Fast Training fit in 20 minutes in Carate Brianza.

The way to become a Champion is through hard work, grit, determination, and a love for what you do. You have to be willing to sacrifice everything to get into martial arts or combat sports, but once you’re in it, the rewards can be unparalleled.

Way of Martial Arts helps you learn the Essentials and gives you the best advice to start your journey to champion.

More information

To find out more about Way of Martial Arts, please visit their website at https://wayofmartialarts.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/way-of-martial-arts-adds-new-editorial-staff-made-up-of-real-instructors-and-champions/