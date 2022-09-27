Wave boys golf honors Seniors – Darke County Now

Greenville honors Mason Shuttleworth and Leo Williams on Senior Night at Turtle Creek

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys golf team dropped a 193-196 MVL match to the Piqua Indians on Senior Night at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Mason Shuttleworth and Leo Williams were honored prior to the Monday night match.

“Both of them have been a pleasure to have on the team,” said Greenville coach, Brian Stickel.

“They are not only great athletes but really great kids in the building academically, socially, community service wise,” Greenville Senior High School Principal Stan Hughes said. “These are two kids who do a lot for our building besides good role models and athletes. Two great kids and I wish them all the best.”

“Mason Shuttleworth has been with us for four years,” said Stickel. “He has worked very hard, hasn’t gotten to play varsity until his senior year because of the group we had in front of him. They understood that from his sophomore year on. He knew he wasn’t going to get to play varsity until his senior year, but he worked at it really hard. A great kid, good in the classroom, comes from a great family, just an all-around super kid.”

“Leo Williams ended up being a manager for us the last two years,” Stickel noted. “He played his first two years and due to some injuries couldn’t play his junior and senior years. They asked to be a manager and I saw no problem. He’s another great kid, older brother Ash played for us a couple years ago. A real good kid, another good family.”

Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist with a 43 to lead all golfers. Mason Shuttleworth, Aidan Honeyman, and Carson Good all shot 51’s. Playing but not scoring was Bryce Blumenstock with a 53 and Will Gettinger a 57.

“Conditions were very tough today,” said Stickel. “Both teams haven’t played in Winds like we had tonight. Last home match for Mason and my manager Leo. Great Seniors with great attitudes and very fun to be around. They are gonna be greatly missed.”

“We’ve lost a match on a fifth man score, two matches by three strokes, one by four, and one by five,” Coach Stickel noted. “Couple putts here, few better chips there and we could have been 10 – 5. It’s been an interesting season.”

With the loss Greenville falls to 5-10 on the season.

Leo Williams honored on Greenville boys golf Senior Night. (L-R) Claire Williams (mother) and Williams. (Gaylen Blosser photo)

Greenville’s Ethan Sunsdahl earns medalist in MVL golf match with Piqua. (Gaylen Blosser photo)

Aidan Honeyman drives a shot for Greenville in golf match with Piqua Indians. (Gaylen Blosser photo)

Carson Good tees off for the Green Wave in MVL Matchup with Piqua. (Gaylen Blosser photo)

Greenville senior, Mason Shuttleworth makes a drive on Senior Night at Turtle Creek. (Gaylen Blosser photo)