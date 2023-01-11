Wautoma’s Hattie Bray making the most of her volleyball Scholarship at Marquette University

Wautoma’s Hattie Bray, a 2021 WHS graduate, is working each and every day as a student at Marquette University to make a difference in the volleyball program all while getting a 3.9 GPA in her studies where she is majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Business Administration .

Bray is a well-rounded student and a talented volleyball player with a bright future. She received a Scholarship to Marquette to play volleyball for five years and that has been a blessing for Bray as she will graduate with a degree with no college debt, all while playing the game she loves. She has been playing volleyball since she was in 7th grade when she found interest in volleyball after watching her sister, Katy, play.

Marquette offers Bray a great education, a chance to play the game she loves, and she is the first to say she loves the people at Marquette and everyone is genuinely nice. She says that playing at a high level she has learned that she doesn’t have to be perfect. She says she has done many interviews and found that just being true to herself makes it easier. shirt and being “Considering I’m coming off of a red-shirt year I feel like what I contributed most to the team is being an Offensive driven player. Coming from my high school team here in Wautoma, I was a 6 rotation middle which I feel made me confident to take the big swings from anywhere on the court,” she said.

She added many are interested in interviewing her because of her success on the court and the fact that she comes from a small town and most of her teammates come from big cities. When Interviewed many want to know more about the small town girl, Hattie Bray, who is now a starter for a Division 1 college volleyball team.

Bray said going to Marquette was an easy adjustment. The campus has about 11,000 and of that about 3,000 are graduates. It was required that she live in a dorm for two years and next year she will move into an apartment with a couple of friends from the volleyball team.

Her skills in volleyball include a Blocker and aggressive hitter playing front row middle. There are six rotations, but she always plays the middle. She loves the sport and loves her team and coaches as they are like family. There is one head coach, Ryan Theis, two Assistant coaches and one Volunteer and they work with the team each and every day throughout the season from August through December. During the season they practice three hours a day and they lift twice a week. Bray loves traveling and playing games on weekends.

“Getting to the Sweet 16 in Austin, TX, was a surreal experience,” Bray said. I never thought we would be playing the #1 seed, Texas, that ended up taking home the National title. She added the girls were so very nice and she believes that is true throughout the volleyball community.

Work and training continues once the season is over, the team is expected to work out year round at least a couple times a week, even while home on winter break.

Bray believes the future is bright for the Marquette Volleyball team, they will lose five Seniors through graduation, they have one freshman coming in and one transfer. The program has been so successful that they carry about 19 players. Bray said spending time as a red shirt her freshman year helped her refine her skills and be more reliable in blocking, hitting, and setting and she still can’t believe she is playing at the Division 1 level.

When asked if they monitor their nutrition, the answer was yes. During the season they are to have no soda and no French Fries. They have Chef Marv that prepares food Everyday but weekends and game days for Women’s Basketball, Men’s Basketball, and Volleyball.

What was most challenging for Bray Entering Marquette was managing her time between, school, traveling, and volunteering, it was a lot to handle and she says she has learned to manage her time. In her free time she enjoys spending time with friends at the public market and watching other Marquette sports including basketball, lacrosse, and soccer, or just going to a movie.

Bray said she has been blessed by her parents, Kerri and Bob, support and they were at every single home game and they also traveled to the Sweet 16 in Austin. In addition to her parents, and her sister, Katy, there are many local girls who have looked up to Bray and were able to attend some of the games and meet with her afterwards.

Bray is a true role model and has a gift of caring and sharing that makes every one of her fans feel important and know that she truly cares and will take time for them.