Wausau’s ‘Artrageous Weekend’ kicks off Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Wausau is overflowing with art this weekend. That’s because the annual event ‘Artrageous Weekend’ is going on. It’s made up of four free art-filled events which include: ‘Art in the Park,’ ‘Festival of Arts,’ ‘Center for the Visual Arts’ and ‘Birds in Art.’

Saturday’s rain didn’t stop artists and their fans from going to the ‘Festival of Arts’ in the heart of Wausau on the 400 Block and beyond.

“I love that there is community, I love that people come out. we have this kind of like diehardness that people come out with their umbrellas it doesn’t matter what’s going on,” said Ashley Megal.

Megal is a color pencil and ink artist who has shown her art at the ‘Festival of Arts’ several times.

On the other side of town, the ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum had a large turnout, too.

“We are thrilled that so many people are coming out today on opening day. We hope people will visit soon and often,” said Amy Beck, Marketing and Communication Manager at Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

The exhibition features 118 artists’ work. 95 were judged in and 23 were previously named masters.

“Extra thrilled that 16 artists are here for opening morning festivities here today,” said Beck.

11 of the artists are from across Wisconsin and others come from much further.

“Throughout the country and also throughout the world,” said Beck.

The same is true for visitors. Barbara Melony made the trip from Minnesota for opening day.

“We were here three years ago and we enjoyed the exhibit so much we wanted to come back,” said Barbara Meloney, exhibition goer.

Meloney said the ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition is unique because of all the different mediums it has from sculpture to textile to paint.

“You don’t want to miss this, it’s quite unique, you’re very lucky that Wausau has this,” said Meloney.

While Artragous’s ‘Festival of Arts’ wraps up at 4 pm on Sunday, the ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition runs through November 27th. It is free and all ages are welcome.

