Wausau East/West places third at third leg of WVC girls golf tournament

Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Talia Schlindwein shot a 41 to finish in third place to lead Wausau East/West at the third leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at Marshfield Country Club.

In a tight team race, Stevens Point won with a score of 184. Marshfield was a shot back with East/West third another shot behind. Wisconsin Rapids was a distant fourth (211) and DC Everest fifth (229).

Ella Lambrecht finished fifth with a 45, Ayla Trollop tied for eighth with a 48, Julia Engebretson had a 52 and Ella Wendling shot a 54 as well for Wausau East/West.

The fourth leg of the seven-meet tournament is Tuesday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Leg No. 3, Sept. 2, at Marshfield Country Club

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 184; 2. Marshfield 185; 3. Wausau East/West 186; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 211; 5. DC Everest 229.

Individual results: 1. Riley Pechinski (SP) 38; 2. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 40; 3. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 41; 4. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 44; 5. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 45; 6. Lily Anaya (MAR) 46; 7. McKenzie Holm (MAR) 47; 8. Ayla Trollop (WAU), Claire Viau (SP) and Raina Manlick (MAR) 48; 11. Mansi Peters (DC) 49; 12. Logan Vollert (WR) and Claire Ninneman (WR) 51; 14. Julia Engebretson (WW) 52; 15. Shylah Brogan (MAR) 53; 16. Natalie Henslin (WR) and Ella Wendling (WAU) 54; 18. Alexa Cour (WR) 55; 19. Emily Jacobson (DC) 56; 20. Gabby Neilitz (WR) and Skylar Millan (SP) 58.