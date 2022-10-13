Waunakee’s Stricker, Prescott’s Salay Crowned Champions at WIAA State Girls Golf Meet

FITCHBURG, Wis. – Two teams and two individuals were crowned Champions at the 2022 Girls State Golf Championships at University Ridge Tuesday.

Westosha Central won the Division 1 team Championship for the second consecutive season. They finished at 50-over-par with a four-player score of 626 on 36 holes. Middleton finished runner-up with a team score of 645.

Junior Izzi Stricker of Waunakee was the individual medalist in Division 1, firing a 1-under-par 143 for the 36-hole tournament after placing in a tie for 14th last season. Junior Kylie Walker of Westosha Central was runner-up to Stricker, shooting a 1-over-par 145. Walker tied for fifth a year ago and tied for third in 2020.

Prescott won the Division 2 team title for the third year in a row. They outlasted The Prairie School in a playoff after the two teams played to a tie with a four-player score of 684 in regulation play. The Cardinals edged the Hawks 18-20 on the playoff hole.

Senior Ava Salay of Prescott earned individual medalist honors for the second straight season to go with a runner-up finish in 2019. She finished 5-over-par with a score of 149. Freshman Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound was runner-up two strokes back with a 151.

Maddie Reiter of Prescott shot the eighth hole-in-one in State Tournament history, finding the cup on her tee shot on the par-3 Hole 8.

Results

Divsion 1 – Team | Individuals

Division 2 –Team* | Individuals. *Prescott won team playoff hole 18-20