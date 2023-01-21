Waukee boys basketball beats Waukee Northwest in Redemption game

Waukee and Waukee Northwest boys basketball faced off Friday in a rematch of two of the top teams in the state and the top two senior players in Iowa.

Northwest held on to win in the first Matchup between these two teams. This one wasn’t even close as Waukee won 77-55.

Omaha Biliew opened the scoring and in typical fashion the Iowa State signee scored on a dunk. Waukee’s Cade Littlefield and Vance Peiffer also added early baskets.

Cade Littlefield of Waukee puts up a shot during a game against Waukee Northwest, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

The Warriors were up 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and had a 32-20 advantage at halftime. Northwest could do little to get back in the game.

Biliew picked up 21 points for the Warriors. Mason Costello and Littlefield each added 15, and Peiffer recorded 13.

“That’s what makes us hard to guard, when we share the ball like that,” Littlefield said postgame. “We were just able to space the floor a lot better and then they have to guard everyone, so that’s what makes it difficult.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button