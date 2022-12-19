Wauconda considers allowing golf carts on some village streets

Wauconda village trustees will consider a preliminary staff recommendation for the creation of a golf cart permit program, when they meet as a committee of the whole Tuesday.

The program would allow residents to drive golf carts on designated village streets in order to access Bangs Lake beaches. Interested residents are invited to comment on the preliminary recommendation, which includes regulations for safety features that are required under state law.

The discussion is preliminary and no action is expected to be taken at the meeting. Based on board discussion at the meeting, village staff will prepare an Ordinance for consideration and approval at a future meeting.

To review the staff recommendation, visit https://tinyurl.com/7ytwpma8.

The committee-of-the-whole meeting takes place immediately following the village board meeting, which begins at 6 pm in the board room of village hall, 101 N. Main St.