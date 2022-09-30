Waubonsee celebrates National Arts and Humanities Month with special events in October

In recognition of National Arts and Humanities Month, Waubonsee Community College invites students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to celebrate the extraordinary and dynamic value of the arts at two special events during the month of October.

“The arts play a vital role in helping our communities grow healthier and stronger. The arts also promote togetherness for people from different generations and across different cultures — hence the designation of October as the designation for National Arts and Humanities month,” said Dr .Ruth Anne Rehfeldt, Dean for Visual and Performing Arts, Education and Sciences. “We are excited to hold two special events this month for our campus and the community to enjoy together.”

Waubonsee will host the Fox Valley Jazz Big Band Local Composers Concert on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 pm This musical concert, held at the Sugar Grove Campus Auditorium, will feature Waubonsee Associate Professor of Music Dr. Mark Lathan and some of the Fox Valley’s top jazz artists.

Waubonsee students get free admission with a copy of their class schedule or X-card. Tickets can be purchased at fvjazzbigband.org.

Waubonsee Community College will host a Fiesta and Kermes on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 9 pm as part of the college’s Latinx Heritage Month cultural celebration and Aurora Downtown First Fridays. Waubonsee’s Jazz Combo will be performing and the college’s art students will host an exhibition including a ceramics throwing demonstration. William Estrada, a visiting artist who works with community art projects, will be there to help attendees make their own silkscreen t-shirts.

Families will enjoy the arts with cultural performances, live music, dancing, and family-friendly games and activities. Community-based organizations and food vendors will also be present. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public. Event details are available by visiting calendar.waubonsee.edu.