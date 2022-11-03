Watts’ Tally Leads Women’s Soccer To Semifinals With 1-0 Win Over Arkansas State
FOLEY, Ala. — Megan Watts took a feed from Anessa Arndt with just under seven minutes left and found the back of the net off a header as the sixth-seed Old Dominion Monarchs defeated the third-seed Arkansas State Red Wolves 1-0 in the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals.
With the win, ODU (8-8-2) advances to face second-seed South Alabama who defeated 10th-seed Marshall 3-1 in overtime. That match will be on Friday afternoon at 5 pm in the semifinals at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex. ODU played to a 2-2 draw with South Alabama on October 2,
The first half was a defensive battle as the teams had a couple of chances, but neither team found a constant presence. Old Dominion held a 6-2 advantage in shots, but couldn’t put one in the net.
In the second half, the Monarchs found a few opportunities as shots ricocheted off the cross bar and just missed a couple more. Following a foul, Arndt sent a free kick into the box where Watts headed it into the back of the net to give the Monarchs a 1-0 advantage at the 83:04 mark.
Old Dominion’s defense clamped down even more and didn’t allow Arkansas State to get another shot in the final seven minutes. The Monarchs ended the game with a 12-4 advantage in shots.
“The biggest thing we had to do today was find a way to win and collectively we did just that,” said ODU head Coach Angie Hind. “It was really hot and difficult at times, but we found a quality moment. A great cross from Anessa Arndt and what a header from Megan Watts, brilliant. So pleased for these guys as it was a gutsy performance today. We rest now and try to recover for Friday’s semifinal.”