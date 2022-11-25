Watterson girls volleyball looks to continue its run of success

Starting a Dynasty was one of the Unifying purposes of the Watterson girls volleyball team during the 2020 season when it made its first trip to the state tournament.

There were seven Seniors among the 10 who saw action in the Eagles’ state semifinal loss that season, but two of the other players on that Squad were instrumental in helping the program reach that level again this fall.

Seniors Ava Hoying and Clara Vondran were three-year regulars who were part of a seven-member senior class this season for Watterson, which went 22-7 overall and shared the CCL title with Hartley at 5-1 before losing to Cincinnati Ursuline Academy 25 -16, 25-15, 25-23 in a Division I state semifinal Nov. 11 at Wright State.

“The 2020 team was the first class I had all four years, and one of the things they wanted to do was leave a legacy,” sixth-year Coach Stephanie Grieshop said. “They knew the success of the classes after them was their responsibility, so this class, these seniors, are doing the same thing. The success they had is feeding down to the classes after them. They’re their own seniors, but they’re keeping the tradition alive.”

Watterson's Callie Kasun (1) and Clara Vondra (6) collide as they try to reach a shot by Dublin Jerome during a Division I regional semifinal Nov. 3 at Hilliard Darby. The Eagles won 25-11, 25-23, 25-22.

Watterson was the No. 2 seed for the district tournament behind Olentangy Liberty but beat the Patriots 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24 on Nov. 5 for the regional championship. The Eagles lost in a regional semifinal last season.

“It’s been really fun,” senior middle hitter Riley McGee said. “We’ve been working really hard at it and enjoying every moment together because we have a lot of seniors. Honestly, we’ve been united since day one and we all wanted it pretty bad.”

