Watson Fund surpasses goal | Community News

GREAT BARRINGTON — The 86th annual John S. Watson Fund has surpassed its $40,000 goal by $925 after receiving additional donations totaling $2,630.

The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, provides South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.

Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, PO Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.

Today’s gifts

Maria and Eugene Cleary $25

Gary and Rita Kobra $35

Dresser Hull Company $500

Jeff, Laurel and Family $200

Allyce Najimy $500

Mark Daugherty $200

Ellen Cooper Shanahan $100

Rachel Giracca and Galen Wade $100

In memory of

Noni, Grandpa and Nona, and All Loved Ones, from Todd and Tracy $100

June and Jim Kimball, from Bev and Kim $100

Jim Ware, Eddie and Lydia Farr, from Bev and Kim $100

Deceased Members of the Great Barrington Fire Department, from Great Barrington Firefighters Association $250

Jack Watson, from Patricia and Mark Webber $100

Our Parents, Ed and Ann Gop, Ray and Sylvia Eichstedt, Our Sister, JoAnna Eichstedt Wilson, and Our Niece, Sacha Marie Griggs, Love and Miss You All, Jim and Nora Eichstedt Gop $25

My Parents, James and Kathleen Holian McDermott, Margaret Holian and Millie Rockefeller, from Sara Killfoile $25

My Dad, Donnie Joyce, and My Sister, Betsy Joyce, from Melissa Joyce $50

Betty and Livy Hall, from Tom and Nioma Coen $50

In Honor of

Robert and Nancy Smith, Love, Pam and Phil $30

Our Niece, Diane Lockenwitz, Love, Aunt Pam and Uncle Phil $30

Our Parents, Shirley and Bob Hatch, Love, Pam and Phil $30

Our Parents, Connie and Jim Lockenwitz, Love, Pam and Phil $30

Our Loved Ones, from Bob and Pat Sinico $50

Today’s total: $2,630

Total to date: $40,925

Over goal: $925