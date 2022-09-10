Watkins Memorial football keeps focus, starts fast at Northridge

JOHNSTOWN — After back-to-back impressive wins over Sheridan and Teays Valley, the Watkins Memorial football team could have taken things for granted as it visited winless Northridge for a Licking County League crossover game.

But the Warriors jumped on the host Vikings early and often Friday, jumping out to a 42-0 Halftime lead and coasting to a 42-6 win.

“On the board in our locker room, it says, ‘Go 1-0 every day,'” said Watkins Coach Darren Waters, whose team improved to 3-1. “That’s what we try and focus on. We talk about trying to perfect our craft. These kids have done a good job of embracing the culture. We have multiple Seniors leading on both sides of the ball.”

This was an emotional night as it was the first Northridge home game since the Aug. 29 death of longtime Northridge softball, baseball and football Assistant Coach Jim Hess. His son, Lane, is the Vikings’ starting quarterback. Students, parents and fans lined the field to form a tunnel before the game to pay respect to Jim Hess.

“It is a tight knit family group out here,” Northridge Coach Tod King said. “As soon as things happened, the community came together.”

Watkins’ advantages in size and depth were too much for Northridge, but the Vikings (0-4) finally broke through with Lane Hess hitting Drew Bingham for a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to avert the shutout. Hess ended up rushing 16 times for 57 yards and also threw for 60 yards.

“We made some mistakes early and put ourselves in some tough positions,” King said. “But the guys keep grinding and keep fighting. We went into the locker room at halftime and we said, ‘We’re not backing down. We’re going to fight.’

