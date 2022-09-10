Watkins Memorial football keeps focus, starts fast at Northridge

JOHNSTOWN — After back-to-back impressive wins over Sheridan and Teays Valley, the Watkins Memorial football team could have taken things for granted as it visited winless Northridge for a Licking County League crossover game.

But the Warriors jumped on the host Vikings early and often Friday, jumping out to a 42-0 Halftime lead and coasting to a 42-6 win.

“On the board in our locker room, it says, ‘Go 1-0 every day,'” said Watkins Coach Darren Waters, whose team improved to 3-1. “That’s what we try and focus on. We talk about trying to perfect our craft. These kids have done a good job of embracing the culture. We have multiple Seniors leading on both sides of the ball.”

This was an emotional night as it was the first Northridge home game since the Aug. 29 death of longtime Northridge softball, baseball and football Assistant Coach Jim Hess. His son, Lane, is the Vikings’ starting quarterback. Students, parents and fans lined the field to form a tunnel before the game to pay respect to Jim Hess.

“It is a tight knit family group out here,” Northridge Coach Tod King said. “As soon as things happened, the community came together.”

Watkins’ advantages in size and depth were too much for Northridge, but the Vikings (0-4) finally broke through with Lane Hess hitting Drew Bingham for a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to avert the shutout. Hess ended up rushing 16 times for 57 yards and also threw for 60 yards.

“We made some mistakes early and put ourselves in some tough positions,” King said. “But the guys keep grinding and keep fighting. We went into the locker room at halftime and we said, ‘We’re not backing down. We’re going to fight.’

“We scored in the second half and they didn’t,” King added. “I know different personnel were in, but it doesn’t make a difference. We kept grinding and kept fighting.”

Watkins senior running back DaaVion Long carried 11 times for 86 yards as part of his first career three-touchdown game.

“It’s very exciting,” Long said. “My line does a great job of blocking. When they slant down, I see my cutback lane and I hit that. It’s also a big help when our receivers can keep their man and block them. It keeps people off of me.

“We just need to keep the pressure on,” he added.

Senior quarterback Patrick Carney completed 7 of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also carried six times for 52 yards and a score.

Watkins’ Tommy Ischy intercepted a Northridge pass on the game’s first play, returning it 13 yards to the Vikings’ 21-yard line. On first down, Carney threw to Jace Henry in the left flat, and Henry eluded a Northridge defender and headed for the end zone and a 7-0 lead just 24 seconds into the game.

The Watkins defense got a pair of fourth-down stops in the first quarter. The Warriors took advantage with Carney scoring on a 31-yard keeper and Long going around the right end for a 26-yard TD run and a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Long’s 12-yard TD run made it 28-0. Watkins defensive lineman Colton Rhoades returned a Northridge fumble 25 yards for a touchdown before Long capped the scoring in the half with a 5-yard TD run that made it 42-0.

Watkins removed most of his starters early in the second half. Northridge kept Chipping away and finally found the end zone on Hess’ touchdown toss to Bingham with 3:44 left in the game.

Still, Watkins’ Waters liked the way his defense held Northridge to just six points and 147 yards of total offense.

“I feel like our defense is trending in the right direction,” Waters said. “We are showing improvement every week. You hope that continues because we have a tough schedule in front of us.”

Watkins returns home to host winless Johnstown next Friday, and Northridge will visit unbeaten Granville.