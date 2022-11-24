Watkins Family Hour to perform at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome folk group Watkins Family Hour, and special guest Margaret Glaspy with opener Dear Darling to the Marisa Funk theater on November 30.

The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome folk group Watkins Family Hour, and special guest Margaret Glaspy with opener Dear Darling to the Marisa Funk theater on November 30, 2022. Watkins Family Hour is a Collaborative musical project founded by Musicians and siblings Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins and traditionally held at the beloved Los Angeles club Largo. Since the first Watkins Family Hour show in 2002, the duo has released three studio albums, debuting with their self-titled album in 2015, following with Brother Sister in 2020, and, most recently, releasing Vol. II in August 2022.

When Sara and Sean Watkins first started playing Watkins Family Hour shows, the siblings and musicians had little idea just how far the Collaborative variety show would go. Twenty years, two studio albums, and hundreds of performances later, the two are taking stock of the ever-evolving community of musicians and music lovers the project helped build. Their third studio album Vol. II features a number of longtime friends of the show joining Sean and Sara across 11 tracks that encapsulate where Watkins Family Hour started, how the project grew, and where it could be headed in the future. While Vol. II is certainly a celebration of the show itself, it’s also a tribute to Largo, the famous Los Angeles venue that first hosted them, and serves as an important hub of the city’s creative community. “We wanted to Capture what we’ve done over the years, but also Capture the process that is continually at work, which is this intermingling of the musical community here in Los Angeles that surrounds Largo.”

In just three days, Sean and Sara recorded Vol. II at Los Angeles’s East West Studios in early 2022 alongside a stacked roster of longtime and new Family Hour collaborators, including Fiona Apple, Jackson Browne, Madison Cunningham, Lucius, Jon Brion, and more . “During the pandemic, we crossed the 20-year mark,” Sara says. “And we wanted to celebrate that. I am kind of amazed that we’re still doing it. It doesn’t feel like it’s been 20 years. But when I think about the number, I think, ‘Wow, there were so many transitions in that period where the Family Hour work could have just petered away. And we kept choosing to do it.”

Vol. II follows the band’s sophomore album Brother Sister, which they released as the COVID-19 Pandemic began taking hold of the globe and, in turn, shut down the live music industry. That record was, serendipitously, a quieter affair, showcasing the musical interplay between Sara and Sean that keeps the Family Hour heart beating. As both Sean and Sara continue to work on their own Solo music, as well as with their other Bands like Nickel Creek and I’m With Her, Watkins Family Hour remains an invaluable resource and respite for them both, offering a familiar but ever- evolving space to test new ideas, meet new collaborators and, most importantly, have a good time doing what they love.

Don’t miss this celebration of folk music on November 30, 2022, with Watkins Family Hour, and special guest Margaret Glaspy with opener Dear Darling at The Center for the Arts.

