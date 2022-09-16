Waterworks opening ‘Art for All – I am: Identity. Stories. Connections’ Tonight – Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — What if every artist in the arts community had the opportunity to have their work on public display in a professional gallery? That’s the challenge that is coming to fruition at Waterworks Visual Arts Center for the fall/winter exhibition “Art for All – I am: Identity. Stories. Connections.”

The preview reception is Tonight from 5-7 pm at 123 E. Liberty St. Patrons and friends of the Visual Arts Center will have an opportunity to meet and visit with them as well as see their work at a public reception. No admission is charged, and light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit, which features more than 150 works by 55 artists in the five Waterworks galleries, comes, ironically, after the summer showing an almost equal number of pieces, but drawn or painted by a single artist, Don Moore, who passed away last February . Many of Moore’s pieces were created decades ago, while the new show, the largest collection of artists and their artwork ever on display at the Arts Center, offers fresh creations employing a wide range of media.

Back in January, the call went out for submissions for the juried show, but the question was not only how large a response there would be, but also what sort of variety would be offered. There proved to be no need for concern.

“I am thrilled by the diversity of artists who submitted for the show,” said Waterworks’ Executive Director Anne Scott Clement in a news release. “The work is incredibly individualized and truly celebrates our goal to bring together new, emerging, and established Talent from across the Carolinas to celebrate our unique identifier, that of personal and cultural stories and connections.”

Many of the works on display are creations by artists in and around this region.

The show runs through Feb. 28. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 10 am to 4 pm Walk-in, self-guided tours are welcome during gallery hours. Groups can arrange a guided tour of the exhibitions by calling 704-636-1882 at least two weeks in advance.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center is Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is one of 12 art museums in the state with this distinction. Waterworks is the only public arts center in Rowan County. As the only teaching museum within a 40-mile radius, the Center offers art classes for every age, from toddlers to retirees, and includes such diverse media as clay, paint, and even traditional, non-digital photography.