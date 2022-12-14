Watertown’s attorney voiced legal concerns before lawmakers bought golf course

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – Two weeks before city lawmakers voted to buy the Watertown Golf Club, City Attorney Bob Slye told them he had legal concerns about the deal.

7 News obtained a November 28 letter from Slye to Watertown City Manager Ken Mix. In it, Slye lays out his legal opinion with supporting documents.

“I am legally concerned that the City has not commissioned an Appraisal (or appraisals) of the real property to be conveyed and of the personal property which accompanies the sale,” Slye wrote. “Given the purchase price, I respectfully recommend that the City obtain at least two independent real estate appraisals prior to proceeding.”

Slye writes that city and town of Watertown tax records show the assessed “full market value” of the golf course property is $476,200.

City council voted 3 to 2 on Monday to buy the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million.

The lawmakers who approved the deal argued there wasn’t enough time to get appraisals before the seller’s deadline of December 31.

Slye cited a section of the state Constitution and an excerpt from a New York Conference of Mayors publication, which states: “When Purchasing real property, a Municipal legislative body has a fiduciary duty to acquire the property by bona fide purchase agreement. Upon the most beneficial terms, including price, in the public interest. A purchase price grossly in excess of a recent appraised value or a recent sale price may be an unconstitutional gift.”

Slye also cited this 1989 opinion from the state Comptroller’s Office:

“It is our opinion that a municipality, when Purchasing real property, has a fiduciary duty to acquire the property by bona fide purchase upon the most beneficial terms and conditions, including price, in the public interest and not in an arbitrary or capricious manner. “

7 News is speaking with city council members about the city attorney’s legal opinion. We’ll update this story with their comments.

You can see Slye’s full letter and supporting documents here

